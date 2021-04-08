NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Economic Group Pension Services (EGPS), one of the nation's premiere third-party consulting and administration firms, has announced their most recent acquisition, Dissinger Associates Plan Administration & Design, Inc., as of March 1, 2021.
"We're thrilled to announce the addition of Dissinger Associates to our team. They bring a phenomenal group of highly skilled and knowledgeable professionals to EGPS. I'm confident that together, we're even better positioned to bring value to our partners and clients, helping them accomplish their goals," states Daniel Liss, Chief Executive Officer.
Based in Encino, California, Dissinger Associates has been offering retirement plan administration and actuarial services since 1981. Under the leadership of Kenneth Mabie and Jeffrey Davidson, the firm served over 500 employers. Mr. Mabie and Mr. Davidson will now serve as Regional Vice Presidents for the Encino, California office for EGPS.
"Our clients can continue to expect the same stellar level of service they've come to expect as we transition to EGPS. We believe this move will only enhance our partnerships and allow us to exceed client expectations," said Mr. Mabie. "With our goals in alignment, we're excited to move forward together as one team," added Mr. Davidson.
About Economic Group Pension Services:
Founded in 1971, Economic Group Pension Services (EGPS) is a national independent consulting firm that designs and administers cutting edge retirement plans. With offices in Alabama, California, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, and New York, the company serves over 5,500 benefit plans for business owners and their employees across the country. For more information about EGPS, please visit https://egps.com.
Media Contact
Ashley Wolf, EGPS, 614-563-9624, awolf@egps.com
SOURCE Economic Group Pension Services, Inc.