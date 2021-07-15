ATLANTA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ControlByNet LLC, a leader in cloud and managed video surveillance solutions, appointed Ed Schell, out of Colorado, as Vice President of Field Sales to manage its growth of the cloud & managed video surveillance and remote guarding solutions focusing on the multifamily industry. Schell has a long history in multifamily having been named to the Apartment Association of Metro Denver's Hall of Fame, National Apartment Association's Suppliers Council Board and receiving the 2016 NAA Excellence Award. Schell previously held numerous titles with HD Supply including Regional VP for Multifamily.
"I am excited to join and contribute to the growth of ControlByNet as the company aims to move communities from the static DVR technology from China that swamps our industry, and into software solutions that are future-proof and better meet the needs of the multifamily industry", adds Schell.
ControlByNet develops its own video surveillance software with one of the easiest web interfaces for managers and regional managers to use for live video and evidence retrieval. Being software-based, it is updated from the sever to support the newest browsers, tablets, and phones. The software was developed to allow single sign-on for customers regardless of system and video location. Its remote video surveillance solution operates from any computer anywhere in the world and at any time. This ensures full redundancy and compliance across all sites.
"We are very excited to bring Ed on to help us handle our growing multifamily surveillance solution", states Ryan Strange, President of ControlByNet LLC. Adds Strange, "Ed is familiar with the benefits of using our innovative software solution. Our solutions include the #1 rated user interface for managers and executives; single sign-on for multiple properties; acceptance of all cameras existing and new; 24/7 live and archive access; and future proofing to ensure it will work with that new iPhone or Android. The ability to add our remote guarding is a bonus for those parking decks or other areas that are struggling with crime, or just to provide a safer space for residents and employees."
ControlByNet, http://www.controlbynet.com, develops Cloud and Managed Video Surveillance Solutions that protect properties by using innovative software to enable single sign-on across properties, 24/7 access from any computer or mobile device, standardization across properties and future-proof software. Additionally, ControlByNet protects assets and residents with remote guarding options for parking and common areas. The development of the complex software allows ControlByNet the agility to shift as surveillance needs are ever-changing, and not be bound by foreign solutions that are applied to a wide array of industries. For more details about ControlByNet please reach out to ryans@controlbynet.com.
