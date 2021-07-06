By Edenor S.A.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, July 6th, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora norte S.A. ("edenor" or the "Company"; BYMA/NYSE: EDN), the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina, announces that the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Neil A. Bleasdale, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company and Mr. Germán Ranftl as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

For further information, contact:

Germán Ranftl – Chief Financial Officer

Federico Mendez – Planning, Control, and Investor Relations Officer

Juan Cruz Mektoubdjian – Investor Relations VP

Edenor Building

Av. Del Libertador 6363

(C1428CABA)

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Phone: +54 (11) 4346 5000

ir.edenor.com/en 

investor@edenor.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edenor-informs-the-market-the-appointment-of-mr-neil-a-bleasdale-as-ceo-and-mr-german-ranftl-as-cfo-301326281.html

SOURCE Edenor S.A.

