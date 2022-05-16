Appointment is to support business growth and align with CXM evolution
BALTIMORE, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edge Direct, a Moore company, announces the hiring of Ryan Katz as president. Edge Direct is a full-service direct response agency that elevates leading nonprofits by delivering exceptional insights, service and integrated marketing solutions. With Katz joining Edge Direct, Kathy Calta will transition to a new role as chief executive officer of the company.
Katz's appointment is fueled by the agency's rapid growth and aligns with the company's commitment to delivering maximum results for nonprofit clients through integrated marketing solutions with a vision toward constituent experience management (CXM). Ryan will assume day-to-day management of the agency while Calta will focus on the advancement of CXM and the agency's omnichannel service model.
"I am thrilled to have Ryan join the agency as president," said Calta. "He brings with him a wealth of multichannel direct response and CXM experience, strong leadership skills and a passion for client satisfaction that make him well-positioned to ensure Edge Direct's continued success."
Prior to joining Edge Direct, Katz served as the senior vice president and senior client partner at Merkle Inc. He was responsible for the successful implementation of direct response, database and CRM programs for clients within the retail, consumer goods, insurance and wealth management verticals. Throughout his career, Katz has utilized data to create personalized experiences through omnichannel marketing and held senior-level positions at Havas Discovery and Congruent Media. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland with a bachelor's in marketing.
"I look forward to the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization of talented marketing professionals," said Katz. "Edge Direct's reputation of creating transformational change for their clients is well known in the industry and, with the expanded suite of data products available to us through Moore, we are going to create exciting opportunities for our clients to help them continue to grow and succeed in this dynamic fundraising environment."
"Ryan's experience in helping brands build deeper relationships with customers based on data and advanced marketing skills make him an important addition to Edge Direct and Moore," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "Ryan's hiring bolsters the Edge Direct leadership team as they guide some of the most sophisticated nonprofits in the industry to navigate highly complex marketing and fundraising programs."
A leading agency for nonprofits and associations, Edge Direct represents some of the most recognized nonprofit brands in the country. To learn more about Edge Direct, visit EdgeDirect.com.
About Edge Direct
Edge Direct is a full-service direct response agency that crafts and executes multichannel programs to cultivate donor giving and maximize net revenue. Our progressive approach to the integration of fundraising strategy, data, technology, creative and execution across all channels is always mindful of the higher purpose we serve and makes us a recognized market leader in fundraising and brand-raising. Our mission is to elevate leading nonprofits by delivering exceptional insights, service and integrated marketing solutions.
About Moore
Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,700 employees in 40 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.
Media Contact
Layla Armstrong, Edge Direct, (410) 565-5278, layla.armstrong@edgedirect.com
SOURCE Edge Direct