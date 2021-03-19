WINOOSKI, Vt., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edge Pharma, an FDA registered 503B Outsourcing Facility, has entered into an agreement with Capstone Health Alliance to provide Capstone's 300 member hospitals with Edge's unit-dose repackaged Mvasi™ (Bevicizumab-awwb) syringes. The agreement, effective March 1, 2021, designates Edge as a supplier for repackaged Mvasi™ (Bevicizumab-awwb) syringes to Capstone hospitals, where it will be considered a "preferred" product. Mvasi™ is one of two FDA-approved Avastin® biosimilars.
"Capstone Health Alliance continues to look for new partners and new business models, including contracting, to bring value to our membership," said Fred Pane, Contract Manager of Pharmacy Services for Capstone Health Alliance. "We recognize the stress COVID-19 has placed on our membership and our mission is to help them lower cost of care, improve efficiencies in operations and address the changing healthcare landscape as they recover, and we move towards Value Based Care. We are thrilled to be entering this partnership with Edge Pharma as our members diagnose and treat Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD). We have the highest confidence in Edge and are pleased that this agreement will streamline the process to get repackaged Mvasi™ syringes, a vital product, to our member hospitals efficiently and economically."
The FDA recognizes biosimilars and stipulates that biosimilars must be expected to produce the same clinical result as the original biologic, which is referred to as the reference product. Biosimilars must be able to be alternated with the reference product without increasing risk to the patient. Increasingly, some health insurance companies are informing providers and patients of their preference for biosimilars, which are generally more economical than the reference products.
Edge Pharma repackages Mvasi™ into unit-dose, silicone-free syringes. Every batch of repackaged Mvsai™ from Edge Pharma undergoes rigorous sterility, potency, endotoxin, visual inspection, and subvisible particle analysis before release.
Capstone Health Alliance is a group purchasing alliance of healthcare and non-healthcare members that delivers cost savings through the power of aggregation and collaboration. Based in Fletcher, North Carolina, Capstone's membership includes 300 Hospitals representing more than 140 Health Systems across 23 States and represents over $10 billion in acute care supply chain spend. Beyond healthcare, Capstone also represents over 25,000 non-acute and business & industry members. Capstone delivers quantifiable savings and actionable data that enable better purchasing decisions for our members. In addition to cost savings initiatives, Capstone members collaborate to share best practices all with the intent of improving cost, quality, and outcomes.
