ELLICOTT CITY, Md., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ellicott City, Maryland-based real estate company Lucido Global announced today that it has merged with Kansas City, Missouri-based Edie Waters Network to create one of the world's largest Keller Williams' networks in history with over 42 locations and approximately 400 team members in Arizona, California, Canada, Colorado, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.
"Today, we are excited to welcome the Edie Waters Network to Lucido Global," shared Bob Lucido, President & CEO of Lucido Global. "We delight in the opportunity to add extraordinary value through our technology, systems, and brand. We are grateful to know and partner with Edie Waters and her talented and passionate group."
The merger brings together two industry-leading residential real estate companies with complementary strategic vision, culture, and business philosophies. Under the terms of the merger, Edie Waters Network will become Edie Waters Network Powered by Lucido Global, and Edie Waters will continue to serve as the CEO of their midwest locations under the growing Lucido Global network.
This merger further exemplifies Lucido Global's impressive growth trajectory. Having served as top industry professionals in Maryland and the DC Metro for decades, the duo joined Keller Williams in 2014. In 2016, while leading a team of over 100 agents, the Lucidos launched Lucido Global, a real estate network under the Keller Williams Mega Agent Expansion Model, and became the #1 real estate team across all brokerages in 2017. Lucido Global continues to lead as one of the highest-ranking teams at Keller Williams both nationally and internationally. Prior to joining Keller Williams, Bob Lucido Team was recognized as the #1 RE/MAX team in Maryland and the #3 RE/MAX team in the world. Today, Lucido Global comprises multiple divisions offering a variety of services and is located across North America to best suit all of their clients' real estate needs.
"After many years of searching for a strategic partner that exemplifies the same passion and spirit, it is our honor and esteemed pleasure to announce our merger with Lucido Global," said Edie Waters. "Together, we will deliver the ultimate client and realtor experience not only in the Midwest but also throughout the United States and Canada."
Well respected in the greater Kansas City community with nearly three decades of real estate experience, Edie Waters brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Lucido Global. Since joining Keller Williams in 2013, the Edie Waters Network has grown to 59 team members and nine locations. In 2020, the team closed over 600 transactions, totaling more than $152,000,000 in closed sales volume, and gained the impressive ranking as the #1 Keller Williams Team in the region by gross commissions. With her meticulous attention to detail and laid-back personality, Edie Waters keeps clients at ease throughout the buying and selling process while providing the ultimate white-glove service.
To learn more about Lucido Global and the markets they serve, visit LucidoGlobal.com. Lucido Global's headquarters is located at 9251 Baltimore National Pike, Suite D, Ellicott City, MD 21042.
About Lucido Global:
Lucido Global is a Maryland-based premier real estate team comprising over 400 real estate professionals in various locations across the United States. Lucido Global is among the top-ranking expansion networks with Keller Williams, the largest real estate franchise in the world, and has been recognized by The Wall Street Journal and REALTrends as the #1 real estate team in the country. Lucido Global delivers the ultimate real estate experience by providing incredible value and exceptional service to both clients and agents. To learn more, visit LucidoGlobal.com.
