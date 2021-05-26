CAPE MAY, N.J., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From small beginnings in 1996 with just seven employees in Huddersfield, United Kingdom, today eDriving operates from a U.S. Headquarters in New Jersey, with over 120 employees based in nine offices around the world. This year, the company is celebrating 25 years of helping organizations to successfully manage the risks associated with driving for work purposes.
In the last 12 months, in the midst of the pandemic, eDriving opened a new office in Guangzhou, China, new European offices in Romania and Ireland, and new partner offices in India, Australia, and Chile. It has also expanded its global Customer Success Network to support approximately 1.2 million drivers around the globe, and extended the language capabilities of its Mentor driver safety app, with in-app eLearning modules now available in 25 languages.
To support this extensive global growth, eDriving has further enhanced its already strong emphasis on Professional Services with the formation of a dedicated group focused on Analytics, Privacy, eLearning, Professional Coaching, and eDriving University. The Professional Services Group (PSG) will further strengthen eDriving's ability to meet clients' increasingly complex business demands and tailor its support to meet the needs of each client.
"As we celebrate our 25th anniversary of digital driver risk management, we are proud to be accelerating our international expansion and aligning our skill sets to further support organizations in more countries in their safety and sustainability efforts," said Ed Dubens, Founder/CEO of eDriving. "As our clients expand their driver safety programs into new regions and markets, they typically encounter new challenges, particularly related to data privacy and security. The new Professional Services Group will ensure our support reflects the needs of clients and reinforces our commitment to ensure that all those who drive for work purposes return home safely every day, wherever they are in the world."
Recent expansion of client Mentor programs across Germany, Austria, Spain, France, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, UAE, Turkey, Japan, Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Brazil and China forced the eDriving PSG to hit the ground running to ensure the smooth adoption and adherence to global- and country-specific privacy standards, and required eDriving to tailor its approach to meet the needs of client workers' councils and unions.
About eDriving
eDriving revolutionized driver risk management with the introduction of the world's first defensive driving CD-ROM in the 1990s. Today, eDriving helps organizations around the world to reduce incidents, collisions, injuries, license violations, carbon emissions, and total cost of fleet ownership through its patented digital driver risk management programs.
At its heart is the Mentor by eDriving smartphone app that identifies risky driving behaviors for intervention and safe driving habits for recognition. In-app features include micro-training and coaching, gamification, collision reporting, vehicle inspections, and an individual FICO® Safe Driving Score validated to predict the likelihood of being involved in a collision. Through our five-stage, Crash-Free Culture® risk reduction methodology, eDriving helps organizations embrace safety as a strategic imperative and build a company-wide culture of safety. Our Virtual Risk Manager® platform integrates and analyzes on-road driver performance data within a privacy-first, data-secure environment that supports drivers and their managers every step of the way.
eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner of choice for many of the world's largest organizations, supporting over 1.2 million drivers in 125 countries. Over the past 25 years, eDriving's research-validated programs have been recognized with over 100 awards around the world.
Visit http://www.edriving.com
Media Contact
Julie Farmer, eDriving, 07912 265691, julie.farmer@edriving.com
SOURCE eDriving