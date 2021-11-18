DELHI, India and SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EDT&Partners, a global, purpose-driven consulting firm dedicated to imagining, inspiring and improving education, has partnered with EdTechReview, a premier media platform and community for educational stakeholders to connect and find useful news, information and resources on educational technology.

The strategic partnership focuses on knowledge and shared business strengths in India and abroad. The collaboration will merge EDT Partners' consulting experience helping institutions, EdTech companies, publishers, startups, investors and governments in the education space with EdTechReview's awareness and media reach in education in India and beyond. This partnership will facilitate additional services, insights, reach and cooperation for organisations in the joint network of EdTechReview and EDT.

"At EDT&Partners, we are always looking for powerful and innovative collaborations that continue to put us at the forefront of the fast-growing EdTech industry," said Pablo Langa, the Founder and Managing Partner at EDT&Partners. "This partnership will allow us to better support the international expansion and fundraising of Indian companies as well as the expansion of global businesses looking to grow their presence and explore opportunities in India."

Speaking about the partnership, Utkarsh Lokesh, CEO & Editor, EdTechReview, said, "In the last five years, through our global reach and network, we have contributed to the growth of 1000+ edtech across the world in different capacities. This partnership will only strengthen and deepen our ability to further support the needs of edtech founders and propel the growth of the Indian and global edtech ecosystem, which is core to our mission."

India's is the world's second-largest edtech market, and it is expected to grow almost four times by 2025, reaching a worth of US$10 billion. The EDT&Partners and EdTechReview partnership will address the growing need for global insights, research, networks and dissemination supporting the organic and inorganic expansion of the Indian market within the country and abroad.

Media Contact

Raquel Sease, EDT&Partners, 44 7447936688, rsease@edtpartners.com

 

SOURCE EDT&Partners

