DURHAM, N.C., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MetaMetrics®, developer of the widely adopted Lexile® and Quantile® Frameworks, announced today edtech pioneer and innovator Margery Mayer joined its board of directors as an independent director. Mayer brings three decades of industry experience, serving most recently as executive vice president at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH). Prior to joining HMH, she worked with Scholastic as the president of Scholastic Education, where she led the development of intervention programs, such as READ 180 and MATH 180.
"In this watershed moment for educational technology adoption, MetaMetrics is continuously innovating and investing as we expand our measurement frameworks to support all components of the literacy spectrum," said Malbert Smith, CEO and co-founder. "We have been inspired by Margery's vision and leadership for many years, and her experience will help us support the corporate partners, states, students and parents we serve. She shares our commitment to research-based frameworks that allow our partners to measure and communicate learning outcomes for all students."
Mayer was an early advocate for the power of the Lexile and Quantile Frameworks, which are deeply embedded in the products she developed at HMH and Scholastic. Today, innovative edtech providers, such as Achieve3000, myON, i-Ready and Dreambox Learning, leverage the Lexile and Quantile Frameworks to measure student ability and content difficulty on the same scale. Additionally, 22 U.S. state departments of education leverage MetaMetrics' measures and tools, such as the Lexile Growth Planner® and Quantile Growth Planner®, to help students navigate the path to success.
"I have a long history of working with the team at MetaMetrics, dating back to the early days of the Lexile Framework for Reading," said Mayer. "The company's work supports my fundamental belief that education innovation must create measurable positive change. I'm excited to serve as a MetaMetrics board member and help guide the future of this organization that has made a substantial contribution to the improvement of learning in the United States and around the world."
Today, Mayer consults with education companies and serves as an independent director of Teachers Pay Teachers and Cambium Learning Group. In addition, she serves on nonprofit boards including Public Prep, a network of charter schools in New York City, and the Schools Advisory Board for Middlebury College.
About MetaMetrics
MetaMetrics is an award-winning education technology organization that offers the only scientifically valid, universal scales for measuring silent and oral reading and listening (Lexile) and math (Quantile) with plans to develop measures for writing. The Lexile and Quantile Frameworks measure student ability and the complexity of the content they encounter. Lexile and Quantile measures and related technologies link assessment to instruction and provide next steps for students of all ages and abilities. The measures also provide valuable insights about students' potential for growth. MetaMetrics' measures, products and services are licensed to dozens of education product companies to help achieve that growth. For 35 years, MetaMetrics' work has been increasingly recognized for its research-based approach to improving learning. For more information, visit metametricsinc.com.
Media Contact
Lisa Wolfe, MetaMetrics, 3129538085, lwolfe@lwolfe.com
SOURCE MetaMetrics