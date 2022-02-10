NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) is the nation's largest non-profit organization devoted exclusively to funding innovative lymphoma research and serving the lymphoma community through a comprehensive series of education programs, outreach initiatives, and patient services. LRF has appointed Eduardo M. Sotomayor, MD, director of Tampa General Hospital's Cancer Institute, as chair of its Mantle Cell Lymphoma Consortium (MCLC) Executive Committee.
The Mantle Cell Lymphoma Consortium Executive Committee helps to guide the MCLC by identifying gaps in research and patient care for this historically understudied patient population. Since its inception in 2003, the Mantle Cell Lymphoma Workshop brings together leading international experts to discuss the latest research findings, foster collaboration within the mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) research community, create new directions for research, and ultimately improve diagnosis and treatment for this disease. The annual proceedings paper highlighting key themes and discussions from the MCL Workshop is considered a blueprint for future MCL research and sought out by researchers and clinicians worldwide. The MCLC is composed of almost 150 international laboratory and clinical scientists whose research is focused on MCL.
"Dr. Sotomayor is a world-renowned expert in mantle cell lymphoma and dedicated member of our prestigious Scientific Advisory Board," said Meghan Gutierrez, Chief Executive Officer at the Lymphoma Research Foundation. "His contributions to the field of mantle cell lymphoma research have been critical to our understanding of this disease and we look forward to witnessing the impact the MCLC will have under his leadership."
Dr. Eduardo Sotomayor received his medical degree from the Federico Villarreal National University School of Medicine, Lima, Peru. He completed his internal medicine residency at Jackson Memorial Medical Center, University of Miami School of Medicine, and fellowship in medical oncology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore.
Dr. Sotomayor is currently the director of the newly established Tampa General Hospital Cancer Institute. His research interests are in the area of immunobiology and immunotherapy of non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL) with special emphasis in MCL. He serves on the LRF Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and is also a member of several committees in the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR).
"I'm honored to lead this vital consortium dedicated to improving clinical outcomes for all those impacted by mantle cell lymphoma, a disease that has been my passion to study for the past two decades," said Dr. Sotomayor. "I am excited to see what my colleagues and I will be accomplishing during my tenure, as we advance future breakthroughs in targeted therapy and immunotherapies for MCL patients."
Dr. Sotomayor joined Tampa General Hospital from the George Washington University Cancer Center in Washington, D.C., where he directed all cancer care and research activities during the past five years. He is an internationally renowned expert in mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), who has held leadership roles in nationally ranked cancer programs as well as in major national cancer organizations such as the American Society of Hematology (ASH), American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), American Association of Cancer Institutes (AACI) and American Association of Cancer Research (AACR).
Mantle Cell lymphoma is typically an aggressive, rare, form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that arises from cells originating in the "mantle zone." MCL accounts for roughly 6 percent of all NHL cases in the United States.
For more information about the LRF Mantle Cell Lymphoma Consortium, Initiative and Workshop, visit lymphoma.org/mclscientificimeetings.
