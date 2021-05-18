WARREN, N.J., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engineered Energy Solutions (EES), North America's premier partner for energy-efficient green building management systems and transportation control systems today announced the successful completion of state-of-the-art building management system design and installation for Pier Village, New Jersey's premiere luxury oceanfront residences by Extell Development.
"I had the pleasure of working with Engineered Energy Solutions on the Pier Village project in Long Branch, New Jersey," said Mike Shapiro, Commissioning Agent at Pier Village. "I highly recommend EES and look forward to working with them again in the future. Pete Moskal, the EES project manager at Pier Village, has continuously demonstrated extensive knowledge of the mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems involved and has been attentive to all the details throughout. The level of care for the project and the level of communication and collaboration with myself and the construction team as a whole exhibited by Pete and the EES team are second to none."
Brought in by regional vendor SRS Enterprises, EES designed and installed the control systems for state-of-the-art air-cooled Samsung variable refrigerant flow (VRF) HVAC systems into each of the more than 260 condominiums and amenities areas. With their compact exterior compressors and ducted air-handling system, each VRF unit services a single condominium or common space. Compared to conventional HVAC systems, VRF units offer up to 40% savings on energy usage and can contribute points towards green-building LEED certification while providing much more accurate and even control of temperature. EES also designed and installed MSA air-handling systems in the parking garage with exhaust monitoring on each of the two floors to prevent carbon dioxide buildup.
"My experience with Engineered Energy Solutions, Inc. (EES) has been nothing short of amazing," said Kent Johannesen, director of VRF technical services at SRS. "Their staff of controls experts is both extremely knowledgeable and easy to work with. EES truly goes above and beyond to ensure all aspects of a job are completed to the satisfaction of the customer. Their knowledge and experience, along with the willingness to assist with third-party integration and troubleshoot onsite makes them one of the premier control contractors in the New York metropolitan area."
"We were excited to work with SRS Enterprises to take on the building management system project at Pier Village and are thrilled with its success," said EES President Bruce Marson. "The residents will enjoy the improved comfort and energy efficiency of the VRF units, as well as the fact that there is no shared airflow between spaces. The amenities areas are able to take advantage of one of the newest features in VRF design, the ability to redistribute heat between spaces, increasing occupant comfort and reducing energy usage."
For more information on the Pier Village project, read this article.
About Engineered Energy Solutions
Founded in 1982, Engineered Energy Solutions is an industry leader in building management systems and transportation control systems. With staff of resourceful engineers and programmers, EES uses their proprietary PROCOS™ methodology to help clients reduce their carbon footprint while also lowering utility costs. A trusted partner to building owners and facility managers, the company has a variety of clients who have utilized the company's services for more than 40 years. EES' New Jersey-based team has engineered more than 75 building and transportation control systems nationwide during the company's long history.
For more information, visit EES' website, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
Media Contact
Georgia Whalen, Rivergate Marketing, (978) 697-2664, gwhalen@rivergatemarketing.com
SOURCE Engineered Energy Solutions