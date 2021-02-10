LOWELL, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The nonprofit Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll), whose mission is to accelerate economic and social impact in the communities it serves through inclusive entrepreneurship, announced today the appointment of InaMarie Johnson, Chief People and Diversity Officer of Zendesk; Vernon Irvin, Chief Revenue Officer of Everbridge; and Marcos Marrero, Former Director of Planning and Economic Development for the City of Holyoke, Mass. to its Board of Directors. The three new additions are joining the board to provide strategic counsel and help EforAll to better meet the needs of the diverse entrepreneurs it serves in communities across the U.S.
"We are thrilled to have such talented and experienced professionals joining our team," said Gail Goodman, EforAll's Chairman of the Board. "We serve such a diverse pool of entrepreneurs, and we feel it is important that our board reflects the lives and experiences of the people we work with. With this distinguished group, we are expanding our organization's knowledge in community work, advocacy, diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as in organizational scaling, business practices and entrepreneurship."
InaMarie Johnson has more than 30 years of experience in human resources, holding various leadership roles. As Chief People and Diversity Officer at Zendesk in San Francisco, Johnson is responsible for leading the company's vision for developing a superlative employee experience. She also brings her commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion to her community, serving on the boards of several organizations dedicated to providing aid for underprivileged young people and adults. Johnson has been recognized for her work as one of San Francisco Business Times' Most Influential Women in Business and one of Northern California's Most Powerful & Influential Women by the California Diversity Council.
Vernon Irvin, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer at Everbridge, has spent his career in Information Technology Services, with over 30 years of enterprise and SaaS sales leadership experience. Through his work, Irvin has come to understand the importance of digital transformation for businesses, and how technology can be utilized to drive efficiency and achieve objectives – both in the business world and beyond. He is personally committed to promoting diversity, particularly in the technology field, and in his community in Denver. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors for Mile High United Way and is an active board member for the Colorado Technology Association and the Community College of Denver.
Marcos Marrero is a public sector professional with expertise in economic development, urban planning, and sustainability. While serving as the Director of Planning and Economic Development for the city of Holyoke, Marrero actively guided the city's economic transformation strategies in areas spanning entrepreneurship, business development, housing, public infrastructure, placemaking and more. He brings over a decade of essential knowledge in economic development and entrepreneurship.
EforAll remains committed to partnering with under-represented communities and individuals nationwide to help them grow their entrepreneurial pursuits. The addition of Johnson, Irvin and Marrero to its Board of Directors will be a huge asset as the nonprofit continues to grow and foster a collaborative and supportive culture for the entrepreneurs and communities in which it serves.
To learn more about EforAll, please visit http://www.eforall.org.
About EforAll
Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll) is a nonprofit organization that partners with communities nationwide to help under-represented individuals successfully start and grow a business through intensive business training, mentorship and an extended professional support network. To date, EforAll alumni have launched more than 500 businesses and created more than 700 local jobs. Programs are available in both English and Spanish. EforAll is currently available in the following MA communities: Berkshire County, Cape Cod, Fall River/New Bedford, Greater Worcester, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, and Roxbury as well as Longmont CO. To learn more about EforAll, please visit eforall.org.
