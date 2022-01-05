LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EK®, the leading premium liquid cooling solutions manufacturer, will be virtually and physically present at CES2022, the world's biggest technology show. The event, held in Las Vegas, will be the perfect platform for EK to showcase some of the latest liquid cooling products and collaborations to tech enthusiasts from around the world.
As an industry-renowned player, EK is committed to broadening their water-cooling portfolio while making solutions more affordable, powerful, and performance-focused. Customers are at the heart of their product designs, which makes CES such an important opportunity to present their latest solutions directly to end users.
"We are excited to be exhibiting (virtual and actual) at CES 2022 in order to share our latest and greatest product releases, along with showcasing partner collaborations." said Kat Silberstein, CEO, Americas, EK. "It is also a great honor to be recognized as a CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree – clearly showing our core focus on technology, innovation, and passion - when it comes to our product design and engineering."
At CES, EK will physically present their next-generation products at the Venetian Tower Suite 29-112. Products will be available to be viewed online during our virtual event, EK Expo CES 2022, which will be held on Jan 5, 2022 at 19:00 CET on the official EK YouTube channel.
CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for EK-Quantum Velocity²
In addition to its attendance, EK Water Blocks has been named a CES®2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for the EK-QuantumVelocity² water block. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record number of over 1800 submissions. The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories.
Product Highlights
EK Quantum Universe
The EK-Matrix7 marks a clear step towards liquid cooling being more accessible and approachable to everyone who is ready to experience the joys of DIY PC assembly. Matrix7 standardizes the dimensions of the products, including the port position and spacing, making liquid cooling loop assembly extremely easy and enjoyable.
This is all supported by the next generation of EK-Quantum products. These include the Velocity² CPU water blocks that are already available, the upcoming Vector² GPU water blocks, the Reflection² distribution plates, and, of course, the vast portfolio of EK-Quantum Surface radiators.
EK Fluid Gaming Battle Series, New PC Configurator and EU Availability
EK Fluid Gaming is proud to officially add our small form factor build to our lineup, the new EK Fluid Gaming Battle. Built inside the stunning Lian-Li PC-011D Mini, our new gaming PC is powered exclusively by its namesake, the new EK-AIO Plus. This new SFX case is 30% smaller than our custom-loop builds, offering gamers a more compact Gaming PC with all the benefits of a fully liquid-cooled CPU & GPU for maximum gaming performance.
When it comes to selecting your fully liquid-cooled Gaming PC, we know that every build needs to be personalized which is why we've worked hard to develop the New EK Fluid Gaming Configurator. It offers a full range of configurable options, allowing you to tailor your build to your Gamine set-up. So whether it's Gaming, Streaming or just for show, you can build your ultimate Gaming PC. This is good news for Europeans as EK Fluid Gaming PCs will be available in Europe starting this year.
Pro Series
Designed for efficiency and reliability, the pro series includes the EK-Pro GPU Water Blocks for NVIDIA A6000 and A100 GPUs. These blocks incorporate a CNC-machined nickel-plated copper base with a laser-cut stainless-steel top for a robust metal cooling solution. It is purpose-designed with a much thicker copper base to be compatible with more reference design graphics cards, but it doesn't sacrifice any coolant flow. Speaking of compatibility, it works with other EK product lines so it is not limited to simply workstation solutions though its compact design is ideal for 1U racks.
Next-Gen Flat PC
We have already been working closely with some of today's automotive leaders for a while, but we are always eager to form new partnerships in every industry, including unmanned aerial vehicles and autonomous automobiles. Our next-gen small form factor workstation is designed for and used by autonomous vehicle software developers. It's a reliable, compact, and robust computing station that can be easily carried inside a car trunk or cabin. Its liquid cooling solution cools all critical computing components during demanding workloads, high ambient temperatures, and vibrations.
Ruggedized Compact PC
This is a prototype system with a proof of concept that very small, powerful, and modular computers for use in autonomous vehicles are possible. Designed to withstand long-term usage in harsh environments such as driving vehicles while still providing high computing power, our ruggedized compact PC also offers modularity that supports connections with different types of devices.
