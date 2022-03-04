DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CES 2022 brought hundreds of vendors and attendees together showcasing a variety of tech services and products including electric bikes and accessories. Electric vehicles are changing the way consumers travel. These breakthrough technologies feature advancements, including collision prevention, adaptive cruise control, lane guidance, and more.
These vehicles are making roadways safer and reducing our impact on the environment. Electric vehicles were a highly popular topic at this year's CES 2022. The event showcased numerous companies who are changing the world of mobility with advancements in electric vehicle technology.
CES 2022 took place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 5th through the 8th 2022. CES is owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association and is the most influential technology event in the world. Over 2,300 exhibitors showcased their brand's latest technologies to over 45,000 in-person attendees in addition to digital participants.
CES is now featuring a digital venue for in-person and digital attendees to review on-demand sessions and export their leads and contacts.
Featured Transportation Technology Exhibitors Included:
- Stellantis
- Hyundai Mobis
- GARMIN
- Mobileye
- Hunter Engineering
- Bridgestone
Life Electric Vehicles is excited about the future of innovations and advancements for electric vehicles and stands behind other companies who also develop and manufacture these technologies.
Life Electric Vehicles is a light-weight electric vehicle manufacturer headquartered in South Florida. Their high-quality electric bikes are manufactured in a 31,000 sq. ft. production facility using state-of-the-art technology and hardworking team members.
Through efficient production processes, and direct relationships, Life Electric Vehicles, Battery Powered E-Vehicle Drivetrains, or forthcoming Marine E-Propulsion Systems will revolutionize their respective industries. Sleek designs and premium quality provide a comfortable and smooth riding experience that will bring users into their next adventure.
More About Life Electric Vehicles
Life Electric Vehicles was founded in 2018 and is a fast growing US-based electric bicycle developer, manufacturer, and distributor. Life Electric Vehicles is home to a team of highly trained and qualified individuals who are making continuous improvements in the industry, already acquiring numerous trademarks and patents approvals.
Life Electric Vehicles is proud to provide consumers with innovative, high-quality light electric bikes for recreational use and short distance travel. Life Electric Vehicles strongly stand behind their quality LEV's with a mission to reduce our carbon footprints while helping consumers save on transportation costs. Learn more about their quality innovative light vehicles at https://www.lifeelectricvehicles.com.
