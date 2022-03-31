MINNETONKA, Minn., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

  • Record net sales of $8.6 million, up 12.9% over prior year
  • Gross Margin of 54.3%
  • Cash and investments of $9.8 million

Table in thousands, except per share data





FY21



FY20



Change

Net Sales



$

8,607



$

7,621



12.9

%

Gross Margin





54.3

%



51.6

%

270

bps

Operating Income (Loss)



$

441



$

(204)



316.2

%

Operating Income (Loss) Margin





5.0

%



(2.7)

%

770

bps

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes



$

459



$

(172)



366.9

%

Earnings Per Share (diluted)



$

0.12



$

(0.04)



400.0

%

 

Net sales during 2021 increased 12.9% to $8,607,000 from $7,621,000 in the prior year.  Net sales increased primarily due to domestic orders in agricultural and industrial automation applications.

"We are pleased to report we achieved record annual revenue during 2021," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president.  "Growth during the year was driven by customers moving forward with capacity expansions and facility modernizations."

Klenk continued, "Following a very difficult period brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, business conditions are steadily improving, and we are excited to once again be able to travel and meet face to face with our customers."

A full analysis of results for the year ended December 31, 2021 is available in the Company's Form 10-K, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Statements of Income

For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

 (in thousands except share and per share amounts)





Years Ended December 31,





2021



2020



Net sales

$

8,607



$

7,621



Cost of goods sold



3,930





3,691



Gross profit



4,677





3,930

















Operating expenses



4,236





4,134

















Operating income (loss)



441





(204)



















Non-operating income, net



18





32

















Income (loss) before income taxes



459





(172)

















Income tax expense (benefit)



49





(48)

















Net income (loss)

$

410



$

(124)

















Earnings (loss) per share – diluted

$

0.12



$

(0.04)



Average shares outstanding - diluted



3,444,939





3,395,521



 

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Balance Sheets

December 31, 2021 and 2020

(in thousands)





December 31





2021



2020



Assets























Current Assets













Cash and investments

$

9,769



$

9,131



Trade receivables, net



1,005





957



Inventories



1,663





1,572



Other current assets



191





196



Total current assets



12,628





11,856

















Deferred income tax asset



208





246



Intangible assets, net



38





228



Property and equipment, net



1,017





989



Total assets

$

13,891



$

13,319

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



























Current Liabilities













Current maturity of financing lease

$

6



$

6



Accounts payable and accrued expenses



691





527



Total current liabilities



697





533

















Long-term liabilities













Financing lease, net of current maturities



6





12



Total long-term liabilities



6





12

















Stockholders' equity













Common stock



339





339



Additional paid-in capital



2,041





2,036



Retained earnings



10,808





10,398



Other comprehensive gain



0





1



Total stockholders' equity



13,188





12,774

















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

13,891



$

13,319



 

2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Our Annual Meeting will be held via live webcast on April 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM Central Time at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ELSE2022.  Please retain a copy of the 16 digit Control Number that is printed on your proxy card as you will need it to enter the Annual Meeting as a verified shareholder.   Shareholders will be able to ask questions and vote in this virtual meeting as if they were attending an in-person meeting.

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Most standard products ship within one to two days and have an industry-leading 5-year warranty. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities.  These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions.  For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws.  Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact.  These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com. Also look us up on:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc- 

Twitter: twitter.com/ESIsensors 

Facebook: facebook.com/ElectroSensors

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electro-sensors-inc-announces-2021-year-end-financial-results-301515379.html

SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.