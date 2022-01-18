RESTON, Va., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Through the Enterprise Software Mobility Support contract, Electrosoft will help identify and implement innovative technologies, while maintaining enterprise IT and mobility solutions that support 33,000 end users across over 150 geographically dispersed locations. Building on the company's four-year history of providing IT solutions and services to the DLA, the contract has a one-year base period of performance plus two optional years.

"DLA's enterprise software and mobility services portfolio is essential to the agency's unique warfighter-critical, worldwide logistics mission," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta, Electrosoft CEO. "Electrosoft is proud to continue serving as a trusted partner for DLA in support of the warfighter."

Under the terms of the agreement, Electrosoft will deliver technical support and engineering services for both classified and unclassified enclaves to securely enable and employ various endpoint technologies and mobile devices. The company will also manage, support and modernize multiple commercial off-the-shelf collaborative technologies as well as provide project management support services.

About Electrosoft

Electrosoft delivers comprehensive technology-based solutions and services that propel mission success for federal government customers. Specializing in cybersecurity, Electrosoft supports civilian and defense organizations in advancing cybersecurity postures, modernizing technology ecosystems and adopting agile approaches to improve operational efficiency and security. Recognized for deep domain knowledge and mature management practices, the company is rated at Maturity Level 3 for CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC, and is certified under ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1 and ISO 27001. The rapidly growing 8(a), economically disadvantaged women-owned small business (EDWOSB) and WOSB is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. Learn more at http://www.electrosoft-inc.com

