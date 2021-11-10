BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Urban Amenities and Safety Net of Care Meets Underserved Senior Housing Market
Senior living provider Elegance Living announced the opening of its leasing center for Elegance Berkeley, a new assisted living and memory support community set to welcome residents in late spring 2022 between the West Berkeley Design Loop and the International Marketplace District. The four-story new construction will offer 96 apartments available in studio and one- bedroom floor plans. Residents can select from 66 assisted living and 30 memory support apartments.
"I've lived in Berkeley for almost 20 years so I'm thrilled to offer East Bay seniors looking for holistic care, unique engagement opportunities and a modern, boutique environment that will make living in Berkeley even easier and more accessible," said Elegance Berkeley's Executive Director, Andrew Badoud.
Elegance Berkeley is a collaboration between Capital Health Group, a private equity firm focused on making investments in Senior Housing, - Spirit Living Group, a San Francisco Bay Area owner and developer of senior housing communities, and Elegance Living, a national senior housing management company, to bring top quality senior living management services and amenities to the Bay Area.
"We are pleased to grow our Northern California portfolio and offer a unique urban senior housing option that includes assisted living, memory care, and mixed-use ground level retail to the underserved Berkeley market," said Ken Assiran, Capital Health Group's Managing Principal.
"We are so excited to see seniors integrating into a vibrant Berkeley neighborhood. It has been such a collaborative process and we feel grateful for all the local support," said Amir Kia, principal of Spirit Living Group.
The community will offer a wide range of amenities including a full-service restaurant, bistro with wine bar, group fitness center, art lab, library and listening lounge, theater, onsite salon, courtyard with mobility and balance fitness equipment, outdoor grill and theater, a wellness and telehealth suite, and a physical and occupational therapy center with spectacular views of the San Francisco Bay and Berkeley Hills. "Elegance Berkeley is designed to help the East Bay's active seniors continue to contribute, participate and inspire future generations. The amenities are designed with their lifestyle and values of continual learning and contribution in mind," Josh Krull, CEO Elegance Living.
Residents will have access to Elegance's engagement program offerings designed to help residents stay safe, connected, and socially active. These programs will include continual learning, music, and intergenerational arts programs.
Residents in the community's secure, memory support neighborhood will benefit from strong staff-resident relationships and an individualized approach to service and care. It features a music room, demonstration kitchen, sensory relaxation room, and active engagement stations.
Those interested in visiting the leasing center at 2043 San Pablo Ave. can call 510.988.5560 or email ED@elegance-berkeley.com for a personal appointment.
About Elegance Living
Elegance Living is a senior living management services company headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. The company operates communities across the U.S. In addition to Elegance Berkeley, Elegance Living operates Elegance Hamilton Hill and Elegance at Dublin in the Bay Area. For more information visit http://www.elegance-living.com. For career opportunities visit http://www.elegance-living.com/careers.
About Capital Health Group
Capital Health Group, LLC ("CHG") is a private equity firm that was founded in 2006 to make capital investments in senior housing communities nationally through acquisition and development. Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, CHG is led by founders Ken Assiran and Jack Dwyer. With over 60 years of combined experience in the senior housing and real estate industries, the management team has the breadth of contacts and reputation that yields opportunities ahead of its competitors.
About Spirit Living Group
Spirit Living Group develops, owns and manages senior housing communities in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Company was founded by two brothers, Ali Kia Shabahangi and Amir Kia, who have devoted the past 25 years of their career to building exemplary housing and care models in seniors housing. For more information visit http://www.spiritlivinggroup.com.
