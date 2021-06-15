DELAND, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elev8 Consulting Group CEO and founder, Angela Delmedico, was selected by Stetson University to join the Advisory Board of the Disruptive Leadership Program. The course helps students learn to innovate through disruption by identifying the value in emerging technologies, business models and organizational resources. The program combines industry thought leaders and top academic faculty. Membership is by invitation only and is based upon personal and professional accomplishments. The Advisory Board is comprised of a diverse, innovative, and well-connected network of top-flight executives.
"We are honored to welcome Angela Delmedico to our Advisory Board," said Catherine Kelly, program manager of the Stetson University Disruptive Leadership program. "The Disruptive Leadership Program focuses on teaching innovative thinking as a means of advancing technical, analytical, and communication skills to combat today's innovative landscape and drive ROI. With today's disruptive technologies and ever-changing customer expectations, the need to create new, valuable customer experiences has never been greater."
Delmedico has 15 years of entrepreneurial experience and a background in corporate, nonprofit, military, and government sectors. She has been published in nationwide media on marketing, publicity, branding, and business development. She presents on best practices at numerous conferences and expert panels each year. She also serves as a Board Member for Renewable Envoy, a movement to utilize renewable energy for public art. Committed to giving back, Angela and the Elev8 team donate to a variety of charitable organizations each year through volunteerism and sponsorships.
Advisory Board Members provide ongoing feedback on the Disruptive Leadership program curriculum, along with mentorship, speaking engagements, roundtable discussions, and expert panels. The program helps students innovate by identifying the value in emerging technologies, business models, and organizational resources.
"I'm honored to be a member of the Disruptive Leadership Advisory Board at Stetson University. Helping others learn to navigate an unstable environment and emerge with a competitive advantage is a key component to success in business, entrepreneurship and leadership,"says Angela Delmedico, CEO and founder of Elev8 Consulting Group.
About Elev8 Consulting Group
Elev8 Consulting Group specializes in marketing, publicity, branding and business strategy development. With over 15 years of experience, Elev8 Consulting Group helps businesses, non-profits and government entities launch and implement strategic, engaging campaigns and maximize on ROI. Elev8 Consulting Group is dedicated to building brands from concept to company, every step along the way. CEO and founder Angela Delmedico is a proud member of the Forbes Business Council and has been published in numerous media outlets including Forbes, Medium, Tech.co, The Huffington Post, All Business, Recruiter.com, and Business Collective. Elev8 Consulting Group is a detail-oriented, max performance driven, veteran-owned business. Learn more at http://www.elev8cg.com or call 386.24.ELEV8.
About Stetson University
Founded in 1883, Stetson University is the oldest private university in Central Florida. Stetson focuses on intense learning experiences in a supportive community that allows students to develop their voice in a connected, inclusive environment. Stetson University ranks No. 4 on U.S. News & World Report's 2021 list of Best Regional Universities (South), and has been recognized as one of The Princeton Review's 386 Best Colleges, 2021 edition. Learn more at https://www.stetson.edu/home/.
