LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elevate announces the appointment of Mike Anderson as Director of Training and Development primarily for their Trailblazer Academy.
Elevate, the division of SmithGeiger focused on helping regional companies and broadcasters accelerate revenue efforts, expanded their offerings in 2019 following a year of B2B research in Top 50 US markets to create their Trailblazer Academy.
The Trailblazer Academy™ is a revenue acceleration program focused on helping sales teams identify, qualify, and approach high-value prospects in fresh and modern ways to advance new business efforts efficiently. In 2020, over a hundred sellers graduated from the program with tremendous success.
Following the launch of their 2021 schedule, The Trailblazer Academy sold out the first half of the year in a mere six weeks prompting the expansion of the program and appointment of Anderson to lead the charge.
Anderson is no stranger to helping advance business and revenue conversations. He has been helping people notice, understand, and take advantage of industry and consumer trends for nearly 30 years.
"Mike's marketing strategies and messaging skills have helped thousands of business owners and media consultants over the years, and we are thrilled to have him help our clients do the same," Elevate founder Nicole Bergen says. "He has a magical way of bringing out the best in others, helping sellers get in the door, arrive relevant, and solve their clients' needs, which is what we are all about at Elevate."
"Elevate provides clients with data-driven guidance so they involved can make informed, focused decisions. And, I am excited that I will be working with the Trailblazer Academy™ because it will allow me to fulfill a career passion - helping people innovate, succeed and grow," said Anderson.
Anderson joins Elevate from Cox Media Group, where he spent six years as the Director of Consumer Insights and Analytics, and then Director of Sales Enablement for the company's impressive collection of radio and television stations. Prior to CMG, he served for 13 years as Director of Communications and VP of Consumer Insights at the Center for Sales Strategy, a consulting firm that serves the media industry. In both roles, he authored and co-authored a variety of workshops and programs to help people upgrade their skills in marketing strategy, sales process, and overall business acumen. He has served on the advisory board for New York-based Scarborough Research and spent two semesters as an associate instructor in mass communications at the University of North Dakota.
About Elevate
Through extensive research, Elevate seeks to identify brands' most vital attributes and their consumers' price sensitivities to uncover competitive advantages that inspire new marketing campaigns and elevate growth. With the help of evidence-based consumer insights, Elevate shows regional companies precisely what messages are needed to increase leads, drive traffic, and grow. Its clients benefit from a team of highly trained researchers, powered by SmithGeiger, a global leader in research, and in-house creative experts that help script copy for advertising messages across platforms that work. For more information, visit http://www.growwithelevate.com.
