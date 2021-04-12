NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ellevate Network, the largest community of women+ at work, will be hosting Mobilize Women Week during June 21-25.
Through the course of five days, attendees will find inspiration at one of the 15+ sessions, find their people at one of Ellevate's signature Roundtables and Mentoring Meetups, and unwind and recharge at a morning self-defense class or evening happy hour.
At Mobilize Women Week's daily main stage speaker sessions, 30+ thought-leaders and experts will address solutions to key barriers present in today's world: racial bias, lack of mental health support, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on gender equity, and power dynamics that shape our society.
In addition to main stage sessions, Mobilize Women Week will include ample opportunity for women+ and allies from all industries to come together, listen with intent, contribute their voice, and map out a plan for a more equitable world. Interactive Roundtable discussions, Mentoring Meetups, and Workshops will be hosted throughout the week aligned with Ellevate's main career-focused programs for rising leaders, senior executives, managers, entrepreneurs, and career changers.
"As our world moves towards a place where businesses lead with values and professionals recognize their role in creating inclusive workplaces — we need to keep challenging each other to think bigger and to make strides every day towards equity. That, at its core, what makes Mobilize Women the experience you can't miss," said Kristy Wallace, Ellevate Network's CEO. "Throughout the week, we'll be pushing for change — not the status quo. We'll be making real connections that help you to thrive, grow, expand your mind, and feel supported in your efforts. Let's create the future we seek together. We welcome you to join us."
In 2020, Mobilize Women Week brought together over 3,000 professionals, featured 40 speakers, and covered topics ranging from Mental Health, Human-Centric Policies and Cultures, to Technology and Bias.
Past speakers at Mobilize Women include:
- Neil Blumenthal, Co-Founder, and Co-CEO, Warby Parker
- Rumman Chowdhury, Global Lead for Responsible AI, Accenture Applied Intelligence
- Roni Frank, Co-Founder, and Head of Clinical Services, Talkspace
- Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. Senator (D-NY)
- Karen Hao, Senior AI Reporter, MIT Technology Review
- Janaye Ingram, Director of 21st Century Communities Initiatives, Airbnb
- Valerie Jarrett, Senior Advisor, Obama Foundation and Attn:
- Sandra Phillips Rogers, Group Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, Chief Diversity Officer; Toyota Motor North America Inc.
- Megan Smith, CEO shift7, Former U.S. Chief Technology Officer (2014-17)
- Jessamyn Stanley, Founder, The Underbelly Yoga
- Ara Tucker, SVP, Head of Talent and Culture, Audible Inc.
- Kelly Mahon Tullier, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, Visa Inc.
Mobilize Women Week is part of Ellevate's year-long Mobilize Women program — a movement based on Ellevate Network's purpose of achieving equality for all, by giving diverse voices, especially those of women, a seat at the table where decisions are made.
Access to most Mobilize Women experiences, including the main stage discussions throughout Mobilize Women Week, is free of charge and now open to the public. The next event in the year-round program, Mobilize Women: Fighting the She-Cession, will be hosted online on May 19, 2021.
The Mobilize Women program is possible through the generous support and sponsorship of numerous organizations. Ellevate's Mobilize Women Week presenting sponsor is RBC Wealth Management - US. Additional sponsors include: Accenture, Guardian Life, Verizon, Bunge, BakerHostetler, Diageo, Robinson+Cole, Lannick, Amalgamated Bank, Cornell MBA, (en)Courage Coaching, and Mutual of Omaha. Those interested in learning more about sponsoring Ellevate's Mobilize Women Experience can contact Madeline Kelley, Enterprise Account Manager, at madeline@ellevatenetwork.com.
For media partnerships and promotion opportunities, please contact raquel@ellevatenetwork.com. Applications to speak at any Mobilize Women 2021 events can be submitted through this form.
Founded in 1997 as 85 Broads, Ellevate Network is the largest community of women+ at work. A powerful coalition of ambitious and supportive women who believe there is strength in numbers, Ellevate is built on the premise of showing up for each other, helping everyone — no matter their background or aspirations — build a career they love, and mobilizing the collective power of women to change the culture of business. Ellevate also works with companies committed to diversity and inclusion and has a proven track record of changing business culture from the inside out.
Media Contact
Raquel Ugalde, Ellevate Network, 8479123940, raquel@ellevatenetwork.com
SOURCE Ellevate Network