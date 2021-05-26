NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ellevate Network, the leading community for women+ in the workplace, has confirmed the topics for its fifth annual Mobilize Women experience, taking place virtually starting on June 21, 2021.
Mobilize Women Week will focus on providing a space for business leaders with diverse perspectives to come together and share their ideas on how to build a more equitable world. Over 3,000 attendees are expected to tune in and participate.
Through June 21-25, 2021, Ellevate Network will offer free access to its daily feature sessions and discounted member tickets for their interactive program-focused events for rising leaders, managers, career changers, executives and entrepreneurs. Every attendee will be able to curate their own experience by registering for individual feature sessions, Roundtables, Mentoring Meetups, and workshops best suited for their career paths.
The topics for sessions include:
- Dismantling Social Constructs
- Building Psychological Safety and Belonging
- Innovation in the Time of Crisis
- The Great Comeback
- Power Dynamics and Equity
- Creating a Racially Reconciled Future
- Navigating Conflict at Work
- Compassionate Leadership
- Defining Your Mission and Values
- Rebuilding Your Career
- Building Inclusive Teams
- Influencing Company Culture
This year's confirmed speakers include:
- Deborah Borg, Chief Human Resources & Communications Officer, Bunge
- Erika Cheung, Founder, Ethics in Entrepreneurship
- Yaël Eisenstat, Democracy activist and strategist
- Jenny Lay-Flurie, Chief Accessibility Officer, Microsoft
- Shareen Luze, Senior Director of Human Resources, RBC Wealth Management
- Ria Tabacco Mar, Director, ACLU's Women's Rights Project
- Kristen Marston, Culture & Entertainment Advocacy Director, Color Of Change Hollywood
- Aletha Maybank, Chief Health Equity Officer and Group Vice President, American Medical Association
- Elizabeth Nieto, Global Head of Equity and Impact,Spotify
- Tracey Patterson, Managing Director, Accenture
- Gitanjali Rao, TIME's 2020 Kid of the Year
- Shamina Singh President, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and Sustainability, Mastercard
- Erin Thomas VP, Head of Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging and Talent Acquisition, Upwork
The Mobilize Women program is possible through the generous support and sponsorship of numerous organizations. Ellevate's Mobilize Women Week presenting sponsor is RBC Wealth Management - US. Additional sponsors include: Accenture, Guardian Life, Verizon, Bunge, BakerHostetler, Diageo, Robinson+Cole, Amalgamated Bank, Cornell MBA, (en)Courage Coaching and Mutual of Omaha. Those interested in learning more about sponsoring Ellevate's Mobilize Women Experience 2022 can Allison Matejczyk at allison@ellevatenetwork.com.
Founded in 1997 as 85 Broads, Ellevate Network is the largest community of women+ at work. A powerful coalition of ambitious and supportive women who believe there is strength in numbers, Ellevate is built on the premise of showing up for each other, helping everyone — no matter their background or aspirations — build a career they love, and mobilizing the collective power of women to change the culture of business. Ellevate also works with companies committed to diversity and inclusion and has a proven track record of changing business culture from the inside out.
