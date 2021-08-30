TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd. ("Dori Energy").
On August 25, 2021, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (f/k/a U. Dori Group Ltd.) (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Dori Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.
The financial statements of Dorad for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Dori Energy) in its financial results for this period. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.
Dorad Financial Highlights
- Dorad's unaudited revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021 - approximately NIS 449.3 million.
- Dorad's unaudited operating profit for the three months ended June 30, 2021 - approximately NIS 19.7 million.
Dorad's financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 note that following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in China in December 2019, and the spreading of the coronavirus to many other countries in early 2020, there has been a decline in economic activity in many regions of the world, as well as in Israel. The spreading of the coronavirus caused, among other things, a disruption in the supply chain, a decrease in global transport volume, traffic and employment restrictions declared by the Israeli government and other governments around the world, as well as declines in the value of financial assets and commodities in markets in Israel and around the world. Dorad notes that throughout this period and up to the reporting date it operated in compliance with, and according to, with the guidelines of the Israeli Ministries of Energy and Health on dealing with the coronavirus epidemic, including preparations of the operation and maintenance employees of the power plant and shift work as required. Dorad's financial statements further note that in light of the crisis, there is a certain decrease, which moderated during the first half of 2021, in the electricity consumption of various customers, and there is also a certain decrease in the demand of the Israel Electric Company, however the period March-June is an interim period in which the electricity consumption is not the highest in the year, and accordingly such reduction has not resulted in a material adverse effect at this time. Dorad notes that it is monitoring the re-spread of the virus and continuously examines its potential options for handling the impact to its income.
Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of July and August; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to June and from September to November. There is a higher hourly demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption per hour is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which include the intermediate months of April - June, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the effects of the spread of Covid-19 and the economic impact of such spread and of actions taken by governments and authorities, the results included herein may not be indicative of second quarter results in the future.
A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020 and as of and for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2021 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd., Dori Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.
About Ellomay Capital Ltd.
Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.
To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:
- Approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel;
- 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;
- 51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain;
- Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (with a license to produce 7.5 million) Nm3 per year, respectively; and
- 83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel.
For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.
Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position
June 30
June 30
December 31
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
140,074
207,862
247,079
Trade receivables and accrued income
207,036
211,393
297,719
Other receivables
Financial derivatives
17,251
1,869
15,026
-
21,401
-
Total current assets
366,230
434,281
566,199
Non-current assets
Restricted deposit
473,726
445,911
433,265
Prepaid expenses
34,233
36,228
35,230
Fixed assets
3,449,031
3,614,286
3,526,839
Intangible assets
5,734
3,427
5,402
Right of use assets
58,892
61,855
60,113
Total non-current assets
4,021,616
4,161,707
4,060,849
Total assets
4,387,846
4,595,988
4,627,048
Current liabilities
Current maturities of loans from banks
278,223
235,419
242,098
Current maturities of lease liabilities
4,583
3,018
4,535
Trade payables
268,702
236,487
309,380
Other payables
2,779
2,663
3,808
Financial derivatives
-
519
2,993
Total current liabilities
554,287
478,106
562,814
Non-current liabilities
Loans from banks
2,443,652
2,667,153
2,561,302
Long-term lease liabilities
51,921
55,651
50,858
Provision for dismantling and restoration
50,000
50,012
50,000
Deferred tax liabilities
197,075
187,209
200,298
Liabilities for employee benefits, net
160
160
160
Total non-current liabilities
2,742,808
2,960,185
2,862,618
Equity
Share capital
11
11
11
Share premium
642,199
642,199
642,199
Capital reserve from activities with shareholders
3,748
3,748
3,748
Retained earnings
444,793
511,739
555,658
Total equity
1,090,751
1,157,697
1,201,616
Total liabilities and equity
4,387,846
4,595,988
4,627,048
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statement of Income
For the six months ended
For the three months ended
Year ended
June 30
June 30
December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Revenues
963,101
1,187,560
449,346
508,742
2,407,221
Operating costs of the
Power Plant
Energy costs
179,222
274,434
102,655
128,563
522,110
Electricity purchase and
infrastructure services
511,118
590,254
228,130
256,076
1,185,225
Depreciation and
amortization
112,715
107,056
61,782
53,623
237,575
Other operating costs
67,417
75,942
37,101
37,748
155,368
Total operating costs
of Power Plant
870,472
1,047,686
429,668
476,010
2,100,278
Profit from operating
the Power Plant
92,629
139,874
19,678
32,732
306,943
General and
administrative expenses
12,355
13,421
6,121
6,937
24,926
Other incomes
5,932
-
2,910
-
1,279
Operating profit
86,206
126,453
16,467
25,795
283,296
Financing income
815
1,844
419
671
3,056
Financing expenses
101,109
56,381
81,215
40,776
157,428
Financing expenses, net
100,294
54,537
80,796
40,105
154,372
Profit (loss) before
taxes on income
(14,088)
71,916
(64,329)
(14,310)
128,924
Tax benefit (taxes on
income)
3,223
(16,533)
14,805
3,290
(29,622)
Profit (loss) for the period
(10,865)
55,383
(49,524)
(11,020)
99,302
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Capital reserve
for activities
Share
Share
with
Retained
capital
premium
shareholders
earnings
Total Equity
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
For the six months
ended June 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
Balance as at
January 1, 2021 (Audited)
11
642,199
3,748
555,658
1,201,616
Dividend to the Company's
shareholders
-
-
-
(100,000)
(100,000)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(10,865)
(10,865)
Balance as at
June 30, 2021 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
444,793
1,090,751
For the six months
ended June 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
Balance as at
January 1, 2020 (Audited)
11
642,199
3,748
576,356
1,222,314
Dividend to the Company's
shareholders
-
-
-
(120,000)
(120,000)
Profit for the period
-
-
-
55,383
55,383
Balance as at
June 30, 2020 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
511,739
1,157,697
For the three months
ended June 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
Balance as at
April 1, 2021 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
594,317
1,240,275
Dividend to the Company's
shareholders
-
-
-
(100,000)
(100,000)
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(49,524)
(49,524)
Balance as at
June 30, 2021 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
444,793
1,090,751
For the three months
ended June 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
Balance as at
April 1, 2020 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
522,759
1,168,717
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(11,020)
(11,020)
Balance as at
June 30, 2020 (Unaudited)
11
642,199
3,748
511,739
1,157,697
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (cont'd)
Capital reserve
for activities
Share
Share
with
Retained
capital
premium
shareholders
earnings
Total Equity
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
For the year ended
December 31, 2020 (Audited)
Balance as at
January 1, 2020 (Audited)
11
642,199
3,748
576,356
1,222,314
Dividend to the Company's
shareholders
-
-
-
(120,000)
(120,000)
Profit for the year
-
-
-
99,302
99,302
Balance as at
December 31, 2020 (Audited)
11
642,199
3,748
555,658
1,201,616
Dorad Energy Ltd.
Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows
For the six months ended
For the three months ended
Year ended
June 30
June 30
December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
NIS thousands
Cash flows from
operating activities:
Profit (loss) for the period
(10,865)
55,383
(49,524)
(11,020)
99,302
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
and fuel consumption
114,448
109,380
63,143
54,728
241,288
Taxes on income (tax benefit)
(3,223)
16,533
(14,805)
(3,290)
29,622
Financing expenses, net
100,294
54,537
80,796
40,105
154,372
211,519
180,450
129,134
91,543
425,282
Change in trade receivables
90,683
81,366
21,311
29,170
(4,959)
Change in other receivables
4,150
7,659
517
5,084
1,284
Change in trade payables
(43,123)
(52,346)
(50,133)
(49,396)
16,627
Change in other payables
(1,029)
(7,844)
(12,444)
(7,649)
(6,700)
50,681
28,835
(40,749)
(22,791)
6,252
Net cash flows provided
by operating activities
251,335
264,668
38,861
57,732
530,836
Cash flows used in
investing activities
Proceeds (payment) for settlement of
financial derivatives
1,464
121
715
(606)
(4,318)
Investment in long-term
restricted deposit
(37,000)
(6,000)
(37,000)
(6,000)
(6,000)
Investment in fixed assets
(33,052)
(7,717)
(29,580)
(4,558)
(48,309)
Investment in intangible assets
(1,030)
(1,810)
(569)
(1,741)
(4,738)
Interest received
825
1,840
430
668
3,046
Net cash flows used in
investing activities
(68,793)
(13,566)
(66,004)
(12,237)
(60,319)
Cash flows from
financing activities:
Repayment of lease liability principal
(296)
(293)
(149)
(146)
(4,523)
Repayment of loans from banks
(109,156)
(102,653)
(109,156)
(102,653)
(195,359)
Dividends and exchange rate
paid
(100,000)
(123,739)
(100,000)
-
(123,739)
Interest paid
(81,899)
(86,529)
(81,752)
(86,341)
(170,003)
Net cash flows used in
financing activities
(291,351)
(313,214)
(291,057)
(189,140)
(493,624)
Net decrease in cash
and cash equivalents for
the period
(108,809)
(62,111)
(318,200)
(143,645)
(23,107)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations
on cash and cash equivalents
1,804
3,952
61
785
4,165
Cash and cash equivalents at
beginning of period
247,079
266,021
458,213
350,722
266,021
Cash and cash equivalents at end
of period
140,074
207,862
140,074
207,862
247,079
