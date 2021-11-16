RESTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider and the single largest cloud ERP provider to HESS Consortium members, is proud to showcase value-driven opportunities for driving digital transformation at the 2021 HESS Consortium Member Institutions Conference. The Higher Education Systems and Services Consortium (HESS) of private colleges and universities is focused on collectively lowering costs and increasing collaboration among members in the areas of administrative systems and services.
138 HESS member institutions operate on Ellucian SIS/ERP platforms today – more than any other provider. With Ellucian's open SaaS platform, institutions can unify the customer experience and streamline integrations, APIs, data-sharing, identity management and shared capabilities designed specifically for higher education.
"Our dedicated focus on higher education means Ellucian understands the unique needs of today's colleges and universities and can provide flexible solutions to meet institutions wherever they are on their digital transformation journey," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "We are proud to work with our HESS Executive Cohort leaders to offer community-based opportunities delivering the best constituent experience, supporting pathways to cloud and ensuring the optimization of IT resources."
Ellucian supports more than 1,100 customers in the cloud, including more than 500 institutions in the cloud with their full SIS/ERP. Recent HESS members choosing to modernize IT operations in the cloud with Ellucian include Spartanburg Methodist College, University of Saint Francis, Shenandoah University and University of the Incarnate Word.
"We have a new mindset toward optimized business practices with Colleague SaaS. We have eliminated costs for maintaining customizations and have taken bandwidth challenges off the campus by making the move," said Tyler Kelsch, Vice President of Operations, Naropa University. "The technology wasn't the hard part – it was the culture change and we have a trusted partnership with Ellucian, helping us navigate our journey."
In addition to expert resources fully dedicated to serving the HESS community, Ellucian offers a personalized, on-demand training environment for private four-year customers represented in HESS. This resource delivers employee learning with gamification and badging opportunities for role-based paths. Ellucian also completed a cohort pilot with 12 HESS member institutions to ensure customers are optimized in their use of Banner and Colleague's self-service functionality.
Ellucian's 2021 HESS Consortium Member Institutions Conference participation includes the following sessions:
About Ellucian
Ellucian is charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.
Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.
