ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eLogic, a market leader in delivering intelligent business solutions for manufacturers, is pleased to announce and welcome Thomas F. McKee, Jr. (Tom) as Industry Principal. Tom will lead the development and execution of key consulting services and products for modernization and digital transformation of eLogic's manufacturing customers.
"Our company has differentiated from day one through our ability to serve as prescriptive advisors to our customers based on our team possessing firsthand, direct experience in leading and performing in the exact markets we serve," said Kris Shields, President & CEO of eLogic. "Tom's entry into eLogic will significantly augment this ability at the most senior level."
Tom is a well-known, respected, and accomplished figure in the manufacturing sector, with 40 years of experience in both Operations and Technology leadership within Kennametal, a $2 billion, publicly traded global manufacturer. The first 20 years of his career were spent in progressive leadership in manufacturing operations where he advanced to plant management and supply chain optimization before shifting to technology-enabled business process improvement and modernization. Most recently, as Corporate Vice President and CIO, Tom was the key Information Technology leader throughout the company's successful digital modernization and smart factory initiatives.
In addition, Tom is an established thought leader and industry advisor. Since leaving Kennametal and prior to joining eLogic, Tom served as an Executive Advisor for SAP and as a reference for Microsoft advising enterprises on how to bridge industry, business, and technology to deliver transformative outcomes. Tom is a proven influential, collaborative, and innovate C-Suite Leader whose passion is driving the future of manufacturing through digital transformation, data-first culture, and cloud-based technology. His positive and practical approach to major organizational challenges will complement and enhance eLogic's ability to meet the needs of their manufacturing customers and continue to lead industry advances.
"I am very excited to join the eLogic team," said McKee. "Over my 40-year career working for a global manufacturing company, eLogic was a key strategic partner collaborating on several successful transformational initiatives, along with Microsoft and SAP, to realize our Intelligent Enterprise. As I embark on the next phase of my career, joining eLogic provides the opportunity to continue working together and scale our impact to help more manufacturers transform their businesses."
With a 20-year history of delivering transformative digital solutions for manufacturers, eLogic remains at the forefront of applied technologies that are reshaping the manufacturing industry for the future. eLogic is distinguished as a full-service business solutions provider with a 100% focus on Manufacturers and Equipment Service Providers. Core vertical markets served include Industrial Manufacturing, High Tech, Health & Science Technology, Power & Energy, and Aerospace & Defense Technology. By combining decades of industry expertise and leadership with the most powerful technologies, the company accelerates their customers' advances in Sales & Service enablement, Connected Factory, IoT & Connected Products, and Application Modernization leveraging the Microsoft and SAP platforms. Learn more at eLogic.com.
