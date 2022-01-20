ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eLogic is pleased to announce and welcome Brad Zorn as Industry Solution Architect to further the company's market leadership in delivering Intelligent Business Solutions for Manufacturers. Brad brings extensive industry, business, and technical experience across Manufacturing Operations, Microsoft and SAP platforms, Data and Analytics, Digital Manufacturing, Enterprise Architecture, and Industry 4.0 Strategy.
"As a leading partner for the Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing, eLogic utilizes the full power of the Microsoft and SAP platforms to deliver best in class industry solutions for our manufacturing customers," said Kris Shields, President & CEO of eLogic. "Brad brings first-hand, proven experience in transforming manufacturing operations through data, analytics, and digital factory initiatives. In role, Zorn will enhance eLogic's ability to meet the factory and supply chain modernization and digital transformation needs of our customers."
Zorn is a proven Data & Analytics leader with nearly two decades of experience designing industry-leading analytics that drive Enterprise and Plant Operational Improvements and enable data-driven decisions. Most recently, Zorn was the Director of Enterprise Architecture for Westinghouse Electric Company. Prior to Westinghouse, Zorn held numerous positions at Kennametal, including Director of Digital Manufacturing & Enterprise Analytics. While there, Zorn helped lead the company's Smart Factory modernization – a $300MM investment targeted at productivity, efficiency, and quality leadership in their plants, all connected to a new digital customer experience. That included supporting the enterprise SAP migration to Microsoft Azure, cleanup and redesign of SAP master data and Planning/Scheduling functions, integrating production machine data, and layering in real-time feedback loops for both immediate and long-term performance enhancements with Power BI, Power Apps, Azure IoT, Azure Machine Learning, Azure SQL, and Azure Data Lake.
"I am excited to start this new phase of my career and leverage my extensive functional and technical experience to help manufacturers improve the way they do business," Zorn said. "I care deeply about the success of the manufacturing industry, and to be able to empower the industry with cloud technology and Intelligent Enterprise platforms is a tremendous opportunity."
About eLogic.
With a 20-year history of delivering transformative digital solutions for manufacturers, eLogic remains at the forefront of applied technologies that are reshaping the manufacturing industry for the future. eLogic is distinguished as a full-service business solutions provider with a 100% focus on Manufacturers and Equipment Service Providers. Core vertical markets served include Industrial Manufacturing, High Tech, Health & Science Technology, Power & Energy, and Aerospace & Defense Technology. By combining decades of industry expertise and leadership with the most powerful technologies, the company accelerates their customers' advances in Intelligent Selling, Data-Driven Field Service, Agile Factory, Resilient Supply Chain, and Application Modernization leveraging the Microsoft and SAP platforms. Learn more at eLogic.com.
Media Contact
Sarah Miller, eLogic, 1 5855064600, smiller@elogic.com
SOURCE eLogic