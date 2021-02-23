BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new funding round will allow elphi to build out its state-of-the-art mortgage Loan Origination Platform while expanding its client acquisition efforts.
elphi is also proud to announce its remarkable Advisory Board. The Board, composed of veterans from the mortgage and technology industries, will enable elphi to achieve its mission of streamlining the mortgage lifecycle.
The Advisory Board members are:
Mike Williams, Chairman of the Board, Realogy Holdings Corp., and former CEO of Fannie Mae
Debbie Matz, Board Member, Stewart Title, and former Chairwoman of the NCUA
Brian Handal, SVP Division Sales Manager, Wells Fargo
Stephen Wojnar, Principal, Battalion Group
Debbie Hoffman, Assistant General Counsel, Western Union
John V. Levonick, CEO, Canopy
Paige Wisdom, Board Director, Morgan Stanley Bank N.A., and former CRO of Freddie Mac
David Wind, COO, Renofi
Jamiel Sheikh, CEO, Chainhaus
Ben Sherman, President, SYNRGO
Dorian Lam, Principal, Cornerstone Land Abstract
About elphi
elphi is a FinTech startup, working to streamline the mortgage lifecycle. elphi's state-of-the-art mortgage Loan Origination Platform helps lenders originate more loans faster, leveraging machine learning capabilities, real-time database architecture, and smart checklists.
