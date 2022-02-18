EDINBURGH, Scotland, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emblation Limited, the global leader in medical microwave technology, is proud to announce an agreement with Calista Medical, a specialist distributor of innovative aesthetic and surgical products, for the exclusive distribution of Swift® microwave therapy.
Swift® is the pioneering microwave therapy treatment for skin. With treatment times in seconds, Swift® provides Dermatologists and Podiatrists with a new, precise, and effective procedure for benign skin lesions.
Traditional treatments leave patients suffering with stubborn skin lesions, in many cases for years – impacting lifestyle, self-confidence, and physical activity.
The Swift® treatment works by delivering a highly controlled dose of energy into the tissue, which creates heat and stimulates an immune response. This reduces the risks associated with destructive modalities, and results in highly effective outcomes for stubborn skin lesions.
Approximately 200,000 Swift® treatments have taken place since its launch in 2016. Swift® is available in more than 1000 clinics across the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
Comprehensive training, strong customer support, and innovative marketing are capabilities that have helped establish Calista Medical as a market leader in Switzerland.
Luc Joosen, Managing Director of Calista Medical said, "The Swift® System is a perfect fit for Calista. It's Microwave technology has the potential to change the way we effectively treat different benign skin disorders. It is in precise alignment with our goal of bringing innovative technologies to our physicians and their patients."
Jonathan Williamson, Chief Commercial Officer of Emblation, commented "With a growing global footprint, our expansion into mainland Europe needed to be led by partners with experience of bringing market-leading products to their local region. We are delighted that Calista, an organisation with such a strong track record of performance with innovative products in Dermatology, has recognised the huge potential that Swift® has. We look forward to working closely with Luc and his fantastic team to officially launch the product in Switzerland."
About Emblation
Emblation is an award-winning medical technology company, revolutionising the way microwave energy is used in healthcare. Its aim is to improve on traditional treatments using the unique advantages microwaves deliver – accurate, repeatable procedures, and better clinical outcomes.
Emblation's technology is transforming the treatment of HPV infections globally, and is widely used in Dermatology, Podiatry and Oncology, with a number of disruptive applications under development in associated fields of medicine.
The company was started in 2007 by joint co-founders Gary Beale and Eamon McErlean (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer), the inventors behind the technology. They form part of the management team, with over 50 years of experience in this field.
Emblation's medical devices can be found in 1000s of clinics and hospitals across the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand and the company is headquartered in central Scotland, UK.
About Calista Medical
Founded in 2002 Calista is specialised in the distribution of innovative aesthetic and surgical products of major brands.
With their comprehensive family of different leading brand names, products, technology and support services, Calista has been helping physicians and aesthetic business owners capitalise on the unique and growing opportunities in the aesthetic and medical market.
