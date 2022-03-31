SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer S.A. (B3: EMBR3; NYSE: ERJ) announces the filing of its Form 20-F report for the fiscal year ended 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The report is available on the internet websites: SEC (www.sec.gov), Brazilian  Securities and Exchange Commission or CVM (www.cvm.gov.br), Embraer Investor Relations (ri.embraer.com.br).

Shareholders and the holders of Embraer's American depositary shares can obtain a hardcopy of Embraer's Annual Report 20-F, free of charge, by making a request within a reasonable period of time to Embraer's Investor Relations Department.

Investor Relations

Leonardo Shinohara, Jose Triques, Caio Pinez, Marilia Saback and Viviane Pinheiro.  

Phone: +5511 3040-8445  

Address: Avenida Dra. Ruth Cardoso, 8501, 30th floor, Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP, 05425-070, Brazil  

E-mail: investor.relations@embraer.com.br 

ri.embraer.com.br

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/embraer-files-form-20-f-report-for-the-fiscal-year-ended-2021-301515274.html

SOURCE Embraer S.A.

