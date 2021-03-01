COSTA MESA, Calif. and TOMS RIVER, N.J., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EmeritusDX, a cancer diagnostics company that is driven to save lives, and VitalAxis, Inc. a leading provider of innovative cloud-based healthcare IT products and services, today announced a strategic partnership to advance the mission of improving patient care.
The collaboration with VitalAxis, Inc. will allow EmeritusDX to more effectively manage clinical data through the laboratory workflow of electronic orders, case workflow, synoptic and structured diagnosis and report distribution. The customized software will enable EmeritusDX to meet the quickly evolving needs of their partners and cancer patients. EmeritusDX will also deploy VitalAxis' first-in-class Revenue Cycle Management platform to minimize the financial burden on the healthcare system and the patients they serve.
"We understand that selecting the right partner is a critical component to our success. We are thrilled that VitalAxis shares our same passion for improving patient care," said Robert Embree, CEO of EmeritusDX. "We are confident that this partnership will yield more tools for the patients we serve in their fight against cancer."
"Our mission has been to revolutionize laboratories and healthcare practices through our innovative cloud based products and services," said Sathish Reddy, CEO of VitalAxis. "In our partnership with EmeritusDX our hope is to provide the vehicle that will help them transform how patients with cancer are diagnosed and treated."
About EmeritusDX
EmeritusDX is a cancer diagnostics company that is driven by our obsession to continuously improve patient care. Within our CLIA certified laboratory, our expertise is in delivering diagnostic laboratory services as well as effectively supporting the custom research and clinical trial markets. Our partners include hospital and private pathology laboratories, biotechnology companies, academic institutions, contract research and pharmaceutical development organizations, and more. We understand the dependency on our accurate and timely results and our commitment to excellence in this regard is unwavering.
About VitalAxis, Inc.
VitalAxis provides IT software and RCM services to Healthcare providers. Revolutionizing Laboratories and Practices through Innovative Cloud based Healthcare IT Products and Services. Our immense expertise in product research, design and engineering combined with our domain expertise in healthcare allows us to bring unique, pathbreaking IT solutions and RCM services.
