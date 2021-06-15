DALLAS, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning Emler Swim School has acquired All Star Swim Academy® in Henderson, Nevada, just outside of Las Vegas. All Star will be Emler's 31st location and marks the fourth state in which it is operating in addition to Texas, Kansas and Oregon.
"We are thrilled to add a school with such a strong reputation to the Emler family," said Greg Laird, Emler CEO. "Katrina, Fae, Michaela and Veronica have been great stewards of All Star Swim Academy, and our goal is to continue that legacy."
"We are excited for this next chapter for All Star Swim Academy," said Katrina Brandhagen, All Star Swim Academy General Manager. "Emler has been the nationwide, industry leader among swim schools for over 40 years, and we are confident that their team will continue to grow our program with the same vision that our school was founded on, offering the highest quality swim lessons in the Las Vegas valley."
The gentle, effective and fun approach All Star Swim Academy uses to teach swim lessons mirrors Emler's nurturing one, making the acquisition a natural match. Both curricula focus on the goal of self-rescue, then development through the four strokes and into swim team while having safe fun along the way.
All Star is the most prestigious learn to swim school in the city. Originally established as a backyard swim school, word-of-mouth referrals created such demand that All Star Swim Academy needed to find a permanent facility, which it did in 2012. The indoor pool allows students to learn in comfortable, warm water year-round to ensure their skill development doesn't stop due to weather.
Emler Swim School has a 100 percent swimmer guarantee and focuses on empowering kids with the knowledge and skills to rescue themselves if they unexpectedly fall into water and into the development of the four strokes. The organization employs a proven semester-based, year-round approach that integrates child development best practices. Emler has made a name for itself not only in the swimming world but also with families. Parents have recognized the organization with the honor of Best Swim Lessons in a variety of publications, including D Magazine, DFW Child, Austin Family and Best of Metroplex.
All Star will continue to operate under the name All Star Swim Academy. All staff will stay on after the acquisition, and there will be no changes to current monthly enrollment plans.
All Star Swim Academy is located at 10907 South Eastern Ave, Henderson, NV 89052. Its staff can be reached by phone at 702-565-3824. For more information about swim lessons, visit http://www.allstarswimacademy.com/
About Emler Swim School
In 1975, Emler Swim School was founded on two principles, that every child should experience a fun lesson that causes them to fall in love with the water, and that every parent should receive a guarantee that their child will learn to swim.
Emler utilizes a proven, ever-evolving curriculum, a quality staff that undergoes thorough training and – above all – a passion to nurture children in a healthy, safe and fun environment.
With more than 20 different classes and levels, the award-winning swim school is proud to meet the need of every swimmer with the same "Emler Sure," 100 percent guarantee. For more information on each location, visit emlerswimschool.com. Follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter.
