DENVER, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emotional Healing Coach Rebeccah Silence—CEO & founder of Denver-based Inspired Results, LLC—is proud to announce the company's first live and in-person event since before the pandemic. "The Healing IS Possible Women's Weekend" will take place in Colorado Springs, Colorado, from January 7 - 9, 2022. The 3-day immersive retreat will guide attendees to experience personal breakthroughs to their next level of living and ultimate freedom.
"There is nothing more amazing than a fully expressed woman," says Rebeccah Silence. "Women lead every day. They continue to caretake and love amidst a global pandemic, and they deserve to be supported. Many women may not even realize how depleted they are or how much they have been giving these last 20+ months, but they have been giving so much, and now is their time to receive. The intention is to offer the gift of sacred space, life-changing curriculum, and an experience that has the women feeling held, safe, and supported as we begin 2022."
The retreat activities include:
- 3 Days of Immersion - Participants spend 3 days living unplugged while connecting to themselves and like-minded women leaders. Together, they'll enjoy healthy and delicious foods, the beauty of Colorado, and the greatness within.
- Built-in Support - Learn how to receive love and support from a like-hearted community.
- Life-changing curriculum - Learn Rebeccah's famous Healing IS Possible curriculum that allows you to learn what healing means to you so that you can create your personalized path to emotional healing to use whenever you need it.
- Experiential Learning - The retreat features music, games, healing processes, breakthrough work, and experiential learning. Participants will go far beyond mindset and strategy into a deeper level of understanding about what is needed to heal and grow to their next level of living. They will also learn how to close the gap between where they are now and where they want to be, how they feel now, and how they want to feel, and the results they have now to the results they are seeking.
- Partner Work - Connect profoundly and intimately with other participants to see and experience blind zones, intimacy blocks and unlock greater possibilities.
- Breakthrough Work - With Rebeccah's guidance, participants will identify stuck patterns, beliefs, and emotions so that they can break through to the next level of living.
Silence comments, "It's time for women to risk going to a whole new level of impact. How many moments I've been afraid but kept going anyway. After beating cancer, this retreat offers women what I have learned about life, leadership, healing, and commitment. My message to women is, KEEP GOING. Just don't give up. Join us for unmatched support."
She adds, "Breakthrough means that life is never the same again. There is life before breakthrough and life after—and there is no going back because after, you are awake and in a new level of living."
For more info, please visit https://www.rebeccahsilence.com/retreat.
To listen to the Tougher Together Breakthrough Podcast Tune-in: Apple Spotify
About Rebeccah Silence and Inspired Results, LLC:
Rebeccah Silence is the CEO and founder of Inspired Results, LLC, a Denver-based emotional healing coaching company, and host of the "Tougher Together: Breakthrough" podcast. As a speaker, coach, and international media personality, she has impacted hundreds of thousands of listeners through her radio programs and appearances since 2007. Her breakthrough coaching has been heeded by entrepreneurs, philanthropists, healers, and leaders around the world. Silence's messages are universal and her content is engaging for everyone. You can experience Rebeccah's work and the Healing IS Possible brand with her free online breakthrough "Hot Seat Coaching" series, in her "Healing is Possible" Facebook Group where she hosts guests every Tuesday at 10 AM MTN. To register for a Healing is Possible Course or to hire Rebeccah to speak at your event, please visit rebeccahsilence.com.
Website: https://www.rebeccahsilence.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Healingispossible
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rebeccahsilence/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rebeccahsilence/
###
Media Contact
Rebeccah Silence, Inspired Results, 1 303-521-1413, rebeccah@rebeccahsilence.com
SOURCE Inspired Results