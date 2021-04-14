DENVER, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EmployeeandMemberDiscounts.com, the premier employee and member discount loyalty brand of Next Eleven LLC, has partnered with TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) to launch a new auto buying program. The new EmployeeandMembersDiscount.com Auto Buying Program, powered by TrueCar, will allow those who use EmployeeandMemberDiscounts.com the ability to receive upfront price offers, see what others paid for similar vehicles and use TrueCar's digital deal building options.
"Some of our most popular products, such as car insurance, auto loans and tires, are related to the automotive sector," said Casey Grier, Chief Revenue Officer at EmployeeandMemberDiscounts.com. "Our customers have been asking us to add a car buying service and today, we're proud to let them know, that we are partnering with TrueCar to provide an auto buying program they can trust."
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect with a nationwide network of certified dealers. The company is building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience, bringing more of the purchasing process online. With this partnership, Employee and Member Discount users will have the ability to visit the TrueCar marketplace and find a wide range of vehicle search tools, price ratings as well as information on both new and used cars.
"TrueCar has a great reputation as a leader when it comes to providing an efficient and more transparent car buying experience," added Grier. "Employee and Member Discount users who are looking to buy, sell or trade their vehicles will have confidence and peace of mind while making one of their most important purchase decisions."
TrueCar offers services that include:
- Price Context. See what others paid for your new vehicle of interest in a local area and view price ratings on used vehicles
- Savings. Save on average over $3,500 off MSRP* on new vehicles and receive discounts on used vehicles**
- Real Price Offers. Receive real transactable price offers on actual inventory on the dealer's lot
- Trade-In or Sell. Get a value on your existing vehicle and receive a real cash offer in minutes
- Build your Deal Online. Build a comprehensive deal online, inclusive of trade-in value and preferred terms and save time at the dealership
- Buy from Home. Identify TrueCar Certified Dealers that offer remote paperwork, vehicle delivery and vehicle sanitization
- Extensive Dealer Network. Access TrueCar's Certified Dealer Network, which includes dealers nationwide
*Between 1/1/20 and 12/31/20, the average savings off MSRP experienced by consumers who connected with a TrueCar Certified Dealer through a TrueCar-powered Auto Buying Program and who were identified as buying a new vehicle from that Certified Dealer was $3,552. Your actual savings may vary based on multiple factors, including the vehicle you select, region, dealer, and applicable vehicle-specific manufacturer incentives, which are subject to change. The MSRP is determined by the manufacturer and may not reflect the price at which vehicles are generally sold in the dealer's trade area, as many vehicles are sold below MSRP. Each dealer sets its own pricing.
**Used car discounts not available in all states.
About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas, and Boston, Massachusetts.
For more information, please visit http://www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter.
About EmployeesandMemberDiscounts.com
EmployeeandMemberDiscounts.com is a free platform for employees and organizations, including alumni, seniors, veterans and students, offering the best discounts on products and services that consumers use each day. The company has more than 20 years' experience in the employee discount industry, so the easy-to-use program they have created will allow members to get direct access to top national brands at a discount. They can choose from discounts on tires, travel, health products, insurance and more.
About Next Eleven LLC
Next Eleven LLC partners with businesses and individuals to optimize their Business-to-Consumer marketing. The company offers brand development, marketing operations and reporting as well as assistance with customer acquisition, cost reduction and improvement of the sales funnel. Next Eleven has proven experience in developing new channels of acquisition. They are experts in creating loyalty programs designed to maximize the lifetime value of customers. Next Eleven can work with any system, process or budge, helping your marketing and sales team have a more significant impact on your customer base. They specialize in affiliate marketing and management, brand development, customer funnel optimization, loyalty and affinity marketing, strategic consulting, call center solutions, MarTech advising and implementation as well as lead brokering and generation.
Media Contact
Casey Grier, EmployeeAndMemberDiscounts.com, +1 (888) 668-1109, info@employeeandmemberdiscounts.com
