JOHNSTON, R.I., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The employees of Narragansett Bay Insurance Company (NBIC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., joined together to support the RI Community Food Bank. Each year, NBIC holds an annual food drive and this year, in response to the enhanced need due to the pandemic, NBIC issued a challenge to employees: for every full box of food (up to 10 boxes) NBIC would make a $500 company donation to the Food Bank. Close to 20 boxes of food were collected and a $5,000 donation was accepted by Andrew Schiff, CEO of the Food Bank.
NBIC's donation comes at a critical time, as food insecurity is prevalent across all Rhode Island communities. Local families continue to struggle through the pandemic, and the challenge of meeting the demand for food assistance has been exacerbated by supply chain issues. According to the Food Bank 2021 Status Report on Hunger in Rhode Island, affording adequate food is a challenge for one in six Rhode Island households.
This initiative was part of NBIC's continued commitment to supporting local non-profit organizations, and NBIC is pleased to help the Food Bank assist as many families as possible. Kim McCauley, Chief Human Resource Officer, commended the employees of NBIC for their tremendous generosity, stating, "It is heartwarming to see the overwhelming response by our employees to help those in need. NBIC is committed to supporting local charities that have a positive impact on the lives of our friends and neighbors. Each year, we are pleased to help the Food Bank to ensure they can continue the great, important work they do all year long."
About Narragansett Bay Insurance Company (NBIC)
Narragansett Bay Insurance Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. offers specialty insurance services and products to homeowners through an extensive network of independent agents along the Eastern Seaboard.
About Heritage
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1.2 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premiums across its multi-state footprint.
