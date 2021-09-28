DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin announces the addition of Noël Harlow as head of the firm's employment law practice area. Harlow has spent her career standing up for the rights of the disadvantaged in many different capacities – from serving as a gender-based violence authority and legal services counselor for Burundian and Congolese refugees in Tanzania to bringing nationwide wage and hour class action suits in the United States.
Since moving to North Carolina in 2020, Harlow worked at a non-profit providing free legal services to low-income individuals while also teaching an intersectional feminist jurisprudence seminar at Campbell University School of Law. In addition to her extensive experience litigating gender-based Title VII, Title IX, unlawful detainer, child custody, and gender-based employment discrimination actions, Harlow brings a belief that "power and balance can be righted by the properties of law."
Firm Founder and President James S. Farrin said, "We are excited to have Noël on our team leading our employment law practice. She has always been an ardent advocate for the underrepresented members in society, and she will use her empathy, drive, and vast legal experience to fight for our clients' employment rights."
ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN
The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 50,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 16 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 50+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.
