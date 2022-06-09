After its first domestic partnership in Oregon, Empson USA announces its foray into California wine with this marquee Paso Robles winery.
NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Empson USA, one of the leading wine importers in the United States, furthers its mission to introduce boutique and artisan wine producers to the US market by adding its first California winery to its prestigious portfolio.
Empson USA announces today a new partnership with McPrice Myers Wines, a dynamic and esteemed producer from Paso Robles in California's Central Coast region.
Over the last two decades, McPrice Myers Wines' Founder and Winemaker McPrice "Mac" Myers has been crafting wines of depth and balance that showcase the multiple terroirs of the Central Coast. Co-Owner Venus Lai joined Mac five years ago and quickly began to position them for new growth and the acquisition of an 85-acre Estate property in the Adelaida District
AVA of Paso Robles. Myers and Lai are now joined by industry veteran Billy Grant, Business Development Head and Partner, who was recently recognized as the 2021 Wine Industry Person of the Year by the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance.
"We are proud to welcome McPrice Myers to our portfolio", said CEO Tara Empson, "a true jewel at the forefront of the Paso Robles winemaking frontier. This new partnership is a further commitment to our expanding presence in the domestic market. We search for the highest quality producers in emerging regions that we are proud to showcase and include in our portfolio."
"Upon meeting 'Mac' Myers, Billy Grant, and the McPrice Myers team, we knew this would be a long-term partnership that could flourish. Their pioneering spirit, winemaking talent, and commitment to the region's strengths yield wines of outstanding quality." said COO Mike Conroy.
"We couldn't be more pleased and excited to be partnering with Empson," said McPrice "Mac" Myers. "Its long history of championing wines ensures we are in good hands and allows us to focus on what we do best, which is growing and crafting, as I like to say, premium wines that don't break the bank from Paso Robles and the Central Coast."
Today the McPrice Myers' Paso Robles estate consists of 23 acres of vineyards mainly planted to Syrah, Viognier, Grenache, Mourvèdre, and Cabernet Sauvignon. The winery's estate vineyards benefit from the cooling influence of the Pacific Ocean at night and from nutrient-rich soils, which range from limestone to silty clay loam. The resulting wines offer an unmatched value, capable of fully conveying the diversity of the unique Paso Robles territory.
Founded in 2002, McPrice Myers also sources from marquee sites throughout the Central Coast, including Paper Street Vineyard in Paso Robles and Larner Estate in Santa Barbara's Ballard Canyon. The bottom line: McPrice Myers' wines represent extraordinary examples of quality California wine with impactful and innovative packaging.
"Although a bold move for a smaller producer like ourselves, we believe Empson's 50 years of experience in the business, the tenure of its senior management and sales associates and Broad Market relationships will be a perfect fit for McPrice Myers modest yet deliberate goals in the distribution world," said Billy Grant.
Empson USA will initially introduce McPrice Myers wines in 15 states. Four wines from McPrice Myers' "Hard Working Wines" - defined as "Premium wines that don't break the bank from Paso Robles and the Central Coast" – as well as the Beautiful Earth Series wines, will be the first SKUs available. They include:
- "Bull By The Horns" Cabernet Sauvignon
- "High On The Hog" Rhone Blend
- "Right Hand Man" Syrah
- "Pound for Pound" Zinfandel
- Beautiful Earth RED
- Beautiful Earth White
More information about McPrice Myers wines can be found at Empsonusa.com
About Empson USA | http://www.empsonusa.com
As an importer of top quality, distinctive, family-owned estates, Empson USA provides service to wine and spirits brands.
From New Zealand: Pegasus Bay, Main Divide, Seven Terraces. From Chile, Falernia.
From Spain: Torres (Viña Sol, Sangre de Toro, Viña Esmeralda and 5G).
From USA: Paul O' Brien, Oregon; McPrice Myers, California.
From Italy include: Bellafonte, Bellini, Bortoluzzi, Boscarelli, Bucci, Canella, Carpineta Fontalpino, Cignale, Corte Giacobbe, Costanti,Conterno Fantino, Einaudi, Fantini, Ferghettina, Fuligni, Franz Haas, Gaudio Bricco Mondalino, Hauner, Il Feuduccio, Jankara, Lagaria, Le Casematte, Marcarini, Marchesi Pancrazi, Matane, Mimosa, Molo 8, Monte Antico, Musita, Pietradolce, Reversanti, Rossini, Santadi, Speri, Shardana, Supremus, Terrabianca, Toscolo, Torraccia, Vigneti del Vulture and Vigneti Zabu.
Spirits: Romano Levi grappa, Imea Gin and wild Sardinia Citrange from Sicily.
