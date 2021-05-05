CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today. On a vote by ballot during the regular business proceedings at the meeting, shareholders approved the election of all 11 nominated directors proposed by management as listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 2, 2021. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
Votes For
Votes Withheld
#
%
#
%
Pamela L. Carter
1,026,735,952
88.92
127,933,337
11.08
Marcel R. Coutu
905,791,449
78.44
248,901,234
21.56
Susan M. Cunningham
1,124,263,081
97.36
30,429,609
2.64
Gregory L. Ebel
1,006,918,694
87.20
147,774,068
12.80
J. Herb England
1,097,733,764
95.07
56,958,919
4.93
Gregory J. Goff
1,123,154,409
97.27
31,537,352
2.73
V. Maureen Kempston Darkes
1,114,944,283
96.56
39,748,478
3.44
Teresa S. Madden
1,135,741,737
98.36
18,951,025
1.64
Al Monaco
1,135,429,123
98.33
19,263,639
1.67
Stephen S. Poloz
1,149,252,784
99.53
5,439,977
0.47
Dan C. Tutcher
1,133,684,995
98.18
21,006,767
1.82
About Enbridge Inc.
Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.
