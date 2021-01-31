SYDNEY, Jan. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Endoluminal Sciences Pty Ltd, an Australian medical device company focused on developing breakthrough technologies for transcatheter treatment of structural heart disease, announced today that it has entered into a license agreement with Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc, the leading transcatheter heart valve device developer and manufacturer in China, to grant rights to its active anti-paravalvular leak technology for aortic valve applications in Greater China.
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) is a groundbreaking procedure that enables the implantation of a new heart valve without the need for open heart surgery. Venus Medtech Inc., a Hangzhou, China-based, Hong Kong Stock Exchange listed company (HKSE: 2500.HK), has pioneered TAVR in China and remains the dominant player with its VenusA-Valve having reported over 80% market share in terms of implantation volume. With this agreement, Venus Medtech plans to incorporate Endoluminal Sciences' active anti-paravalvular leak technology into its next generation TAVR product pipelines with the goal of building upon the class-leading performance and continuing to improve the clinical outcomes of patients.
Paravalvular leak (PVL), a leak that occurs around the valve replacement, is the Achilles' Heel of TAVR that predisposes patients to increased risk of heart failure and death. Several companies in the TAVR market have programs to partially address this challenge using passive leak solutions. However, despite these advances in technology, PVL occurs in the majority of patients undergoing TAVR and is a key determinant of increased post-procedural mortality. Endoluminal Sciences has developed a unique solution to actively reduce PVL in transcatheter heart valve prostheses based upon the company's proprietary expansile polymer and membrane technology. This breakthrough active sealing technology is projected to provide best-in-class elimination of PVL in TAVR patients.
According to Dr. Raj Makkar, MD (Director, Interventional Cardiology, Cedars Sinai, Los Angeles, USA), "Reducing paravalvular leak is critical for long-term success of TAVR. Endoluminal Sciences' next generation highly-expansile anti-paravalvular leak technology offers a novel solution to this unmet clinical need." Dr. Horst Sievert (Director, CVC Frankfurt, St. Katharinen Hospital Frankfurt, Germany), added, "The Endoluminal Sciences' technology offers a purposeful advancement to Venus Medtech's TAVR product platform, particularly as TAVR expands into a potentially younger population."
"By adding the next generation TAVR device with Endoluminal Sciences' active anti-PVL technology to our pipeline, Venus Medtech is demonstrating its continued leadership in bringing superior clinical outcomes for TAVR patients in China," said Eric Zi, CEO of Venus Medtech.
Hou-Sen Lim, CTO and COO of Venus Medtech added: "The Endoluminal Sciences' innovative sealing technology has the potential to address PVL across a wide range of patient anatomies while preserving the advantages of our products' design such as low device profile and device recapturability. With the incorporation of this innovation, Venus Medtech will provide our clinicians with a world-leading treatment alternative for TAVR patients."
Ashish Mitra, CEO of Endoluminal Sciences said, "We are very excited to partner with the Venus Medtech team to build their next generation TAVR products with the Endoluminal Sciences' technology. Being the market-leaders in China, Venus Medtech offers us the best platform to extend the benefits of our technology to TAVR patients in China."
