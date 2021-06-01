Endpoints News presents its annual (and once again virtual) R&D Summit: June 14-16

LAWRENCE, Kan., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Every year during BIO founding editor John Carroll brings you a lineup of the top R&D execs and industry commentators to discuss the most important issues of the day. And this year is special.
We'll start this series with a fireside chat featuring Takeda CEO Christophe Weber, and close out with storied MIT scientist and entrepreneur Robert Langer. For the panels in between we've put together a star lineup of execs to discuss the new normal era as the industry takes stock of the momentous events that have occurred over the last 18 months of the pandemic.
Day one features our one-on-one with Christophe Weber on the profound changes underway at Takeda, followed by a panel of deeply experienced R&D execs to discuss what they learned amid Covid: How they adapted and how they're moving forward. We'll discuss new work-place guidelines, changes to regulatory requirements and a marked change in the usual methods of executing clinical trials during our first panel with Mathai Mammen at J&J, Pearl Huang at Cygnal, Mene Pangalos at AstraZeneca and John Reed of Sanofi.
Day two features a close look at the post-Covid pipeline now taking shape as drugmakers not only look to control Covid-19 going forward but also lay the foundation for R&D and manufacturing to be much better prepared for the next pandemic — whenever that arrives. John Carroll will tackle this subject with Vir CEO George Scangos, Takeda R&D chief Andy Plump, John Mascola, director of NIAID's vaccine research center and Stephen Hoge, president of Moderna.
The day's second panel will be moderated by Kyle Blankenship, looking at the deep impact the pandemic has had on the manufacturing side of the business. He'll be joined by Steffen Lang, head of Novartis Technical Operations, CivicaRX CEO Martin VanTrieste and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotech CEO Martin Meeson.
Day three begins with a special panel looking at the new Biden administration and the impact it may have on biopharma. With a multitude of issues at play - from dramatic pronouncements on IP and the regulatory scene to drug pricing, tax rates and general economic policies – we'll be unpacking what's happening, and what to look out for with MIT's Andrew Lo, Ovid CEO and BIO chair Jeremy Levin, Stacie Dusetzina, associate professor of health policy at Vanderbilt, conservative commentator and Roivant executive chairman Vivek Ramaswamy and Tahir Amin, the co-founder of I-MAK.
We'll wrap with an exclusive conversation with legendary MIT scientist and Moderna co-founder Robert Langer, who has helped launch more than 30 biotechs and remains deeply involved on the entrepreneurial side of biotech and drug research. Add it all up and you'll get a deep, professional analysis of the state of R&D during a boom time for the field.
What are the big issues grabbing the industry's attention and where are the big challenges that need to be confronted? Here's your chance to get a closer, inside look. We hope you can join us for one or all of the above — brought to you by our sponsors.
