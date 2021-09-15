ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energix, a leading renewable energy project developer and long-term owner, today announced a power purchase agreement (PPA) with The Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation (JHHS), one of the driving forces in U.S education, research and clinical care excellence. The agreement, which involves the purchase of 13 megawatts of solar energy and was facilitated by LevelTen Energy, the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, was entered into in connection with the construction of the Hollyfield II solar project, which became operational in July 2021.
The Hollyfield II project, located in King William County, Virginia, will produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of 1,600 homes annually, avoiding 18,743 tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year.
"We applaud Johns Hopkins Health System for its commitment to sustainability and powering its operations with renewable energy," said Ryan Warren, chief commercial officer of LevelTen Energy. "This deal proves that power purchase agreements are no longer limited to large technology companies; thanks to the LevelTen Energy Marketplace, organizations with lower energy demands can now quickly find a PPA that meets their needs."
Energix's Senior Vice President of Business Development Mr. Itamar Sarussi added, "At Energix, we are committed to a better future on our planet. It is why we are especially honored to be able to provide clean energy to an important institution like Johns Hopkins Medicine, and we commend Johns Hopkins' commitment to renewable energy. I also want to thank LevelTen Energy for their role in facilitating this transaction, allowing us to provide more critically needed clean energy."
This is Johns Hopkins Health System's second investment in solar energy. In 2016, Johns Hopkins negotiated a 20-year lease with SolarCity for 13.6 megawatts of solar power. The resulting solar project comprises more than 40,000 solar panels across a 97-acre plot of land in Wye Mills, Maryland.
About LevelTen Energy
LevelTen Energy is the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure for the energy transition. LevelTen delivers the cloud-based software, centralized supply, automated analytics, and expertise required to accelerate clean energy transactions. The LevelTen Platform is the world's largest online hub for renewable energy buyers, sellers, advisors, asset owners and financiers. The Platform includes the LevelTen Energy Marketplace, which delivers access to more than 4,000 power purchase agreement price offers spanning 21 countries in North America and Europe. It also includes the LevelTen Asset Marketplace, which brings together over 470 renewable energy project developers and owners, and delivers the online tools and expertise they need to buy, sell and finance assets quickly. Together, LevelTen and its partners share #OneGoal to accelerate the clean energy transition. Visit LevelTenEnergy.com to learn more.
About Energix Renewables
Energix is a leading utility-scale solar developers and long-term project owners. It is the subsidiary of Energix - Renewable Energies Ltd., a publicly traded Israeli corporation with numerous wind and solar projects in Israel, Poland and the U.S. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Energix leverages its financial strength and extensive industry experience to build sustainable renewable energy projects that generate revenue for localities, deliver reliable electricity to customers, protect the environment, and provide financial security to its landowner partners. Energix has seven projects currently operating in Virginia with a total capacity of more than 170 MW, 500MW in construction/preconstruction, and more than 3GW in development.
