PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energy GPS, a leading energy analysis and advisory firm, has partnered with LevelTen Energy, the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, enabling the firm to leverage the LevelTen Platform to source power purchase agreements (PPAs) on behalf of its clients.
By joining LevelTen's partnership network, Energy GPS will be able to access more than 4,000 PPA price offers across 21 countries in North America and Europe on the LevelTen Energy Marketplace, the world's largest online hub for PPAs. Energy GPS will also be able to request custom PPA proposals on behalf of its clients from over 500 project developers using LevelTen's RFP Automation Tool.
Energy GPS helps clients make sound decisions related to transactions and investments that are exposed to wholesale electricity price risk. Many of the largest renewable electricity buyers in the world rely on Energy GPS to help navigate the risks and rewards associated with long term PPAs. LevelTen's comprehensive suite of CFO-Ready™ analytics makes this process easier by calculating over a billion data points daily, helping Energy GPS find the best match for its clients' needs, including budget, timeline, and risk tolerance.
"Our partnership with LevelTen allows Energy GPS to provide the best of both worlds to our customers. Through the LevelTen Platform Energy GPS has cost-effective access to a deep roster of renewable projects in all major markets in the United States and Europe. The analytics provided by LevelTen allow us to quickly identify the most promising projects. Energy GPS then combines data provided by LevelTen with its own data and analytical tools to perform bespoke analyses tailored to the specific questions and needs of our clients," said Tim Belden, principal, Energy GPS.
"Energy GPS is respected as one of the world's leading centers of expertise in analyzing energy fundamentals, risk and value," said Ryan Warren, chief commercial officer, LevelTen Energy. "We're so pleased they chose to partner with LevelTen to provide unparalleled renewables market access for their clients."
About Energy GPS
Energy GPS provides analysis and insights to energy developers, corporate buyers, investors, asset owners, and traders. Our consulting practice focuses on the North American electricity, natural gas, and environmental markets, offering clients access to data mining, models, and analytical tools which are used to assess risk and value. These capabilities allow Energy GPS to synthesize vast amounts of information and identify the key drivers of future success. Energy GPS' staff has deep experience in wholesale and renewable electricity markets. We bring tangible, real-world experience to help our clients make reasoned, sound commercial decisions as they navigate the renewable electricity landscape.
About LevelTen Energy
LevelTen Energy is the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, delivering the cloud-based software, centralized supply, automated analytics, and expertise required to accelerate clean energy transactions. The LevelTen Platform is the world's largest online hub for renewable energy buyers, sellers, advisors, asset owners and financiers. The Platform includes the LevelTen Energy Marketplace, which delivers access to more than 4,000 power purchase agreement price offers spanning 21 countries in North America and Europe. It also includes the LevelTen Asset Marketplace, which brings together over 500 renewable energy project developers and owners, and delivers the online tools and expertise they need to buy, sell and finance assets quickly. Together, LevelTen and its partners share #OneGoal to accelerate the clean energy transition. Visit LevelTenEnergy.com to learn more.
