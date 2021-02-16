HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America Corporation (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (OTC QB: ESOA) announced fiscal first quarter financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.  Energy Services earned revenues of $32.0 million with a net loss available to common shareholders of ($725,000) for the first quarter and generated adjusted EBITDA of $331,000 during the period. 

On December 31, 2020, Energy Services completed the acquisition of West Virginia Pipeline, Inc.  The acquisition is reflected in the Company's first quarter financial statements, but it did not have a significant impact on the Company's operating results for the period.  The Company's $60.7 million backlog at December 31, 2020 includes $5.5 million as a result of the acquisition.

Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement.  "We are excited to welcome West Virginia Pipeline to Energy Services and view the acquisition an important step in our strategy of increasing our exposure in the water and natural gas distribution markets."  Reynolds continued, "At the same time, we are investing in the people and equipment needed to expand our existing business and we hope that the benefits of all these investments are clearer during the second half of fiscal year 2021."

Below is a comparison of the Company's unaudited operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019: 







Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended







December 31,



December 31,







2020



2019







 (Unaudited) 

















Revenue

$            32,009,796



$             25,843,307













Cost of revenues

29,166,737



23,486,565















Gross profit

2,843,059



2,356,742













Selling and administrative expenses

3,595,830



2,595,772



Loss income from operations

(752,771)



(239,030)













Other income (expense)









Interest income

151,765



53,249



Other nonoperating expense

(52,623)



(33,938)



Interest expense

(76,517)



(186,845)



Gain on sale of equipment

13,042



295,991







35,667



128,457















Loss income before income taxes

(717,104)



(110,573)















Income tax benefit

(69,442)



(36,459)















Net loss

(647,662)



(74,114)















Dividends on preferred stock

77,250



77,250













Net loss available to common shareholders

$               (724,912)



$                (151,364)















Weighted average shares outstanding-basic

13,621,406



13,911,610















Weighted average shares-diluted 

13,621,406



13,911,610



Loss earnings per share











available to common shareholders

$                   (0.053)



$                    (0.011)















Loss earnings per share-diluted











available to common shareholders

$                   (0.053)



$                    (0.011)

Below is a comparison of the Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets for December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020. Please see the Company's Form 10-Q for December 31, 2020 for a more detailed comparison:





December 31,



September 30,

Assets



2020



2020







 (Unaudited) 





Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

$           12,345,745



$          11,216,820



Accounts receivable-trade

17,096,770



18,246,989



Allowance for doubtful accounts

(70,310)



(70,310)



Retainages receivable

1,658,513



2,483,809



Other receivables

6,677



9,458



Contract assets

4,418,599



6,545,863



Prepaid expenses and other

2,763,189



3,338,943





Total current assets

38,219,183



41,771,572













Property, plant and equipment, at cost

56,679,946



53,324,843



less accumulated depreciation

(37,706,313)



(36,933,129)





Total fixed assets

18,973,633



16,391,714















Acquired intangible assets, net

300,000



-



Goodwill

4,220,829



-















Total assets

$           61,713,645



$          58,163,286













Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities









Current maturities of long-term debt

$             4,645,254



$            4,028,900



Lines of credit and short term borrowings

3,500,000



509,843



Accounts payable

5,783,559



5,222,222



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

3,255,740



4,237,172



Contract liabilities

3,721,385



4,851,900





Total current liabilities

20,905,938



18,850,037















Long-term debt, less current maturities

13,496,506



11,233,705



Deferred income taxes payable

2,212,084



2,255,515





Total liabilities

36,614,528



32,339,257













Shareholders' equity





















Preferred stock, $.0001 par value











Authorized 1,000,000 shares, 206 issued at December 31, 2020











and September 30, 2020

-



-















Common stock, $.0001 par value











Authorized 50,000,000 shares 14,839,836 issued and 13,621,406











outstanding at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020

1,484



1,484















Treasury stock, 1,218,430 shares at December 31, 2020 and

(122)



(122)





September 30, 2020





















Additional paid in capital

60,670,699



60,670,699



Retained deficit

(35,572,944)



(34,848,032)



Total shareholders' equity

25,099,117



25,824,029















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$           61,713,645



$          58,163,286

Please refer to the table below that reconciles adjusted EBITDA with net loss available to common shareholders:



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



Unaudited



Unaudited









Net loss income available to







  common shareholders

$         (724,912)



$            (151,364)









Add: Income benefit expense

(69,442)



(36,459)









Add: Dividends on preferred stock

77,250



77,250









Add:  Interest expense

76,517



186,845









Less: Non-operating income

(112,184)



(315,302)









Add: Depreciation expense

1,083,853



1,095,282









Adjusted EBITDA

$          331,082



$              856,252

Certain statements contained in the release, including without limitation statements including the words "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "expects" or words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic and business conditions, changes in business strategy or development plans and other factors referenced in this release. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

