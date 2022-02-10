IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the week of January 24th, renewable developers and investors descended upon New Orleans for the Projects and Money event, hosted by Infocast.
With multiple panels and discussions, plus events like the Wednesday's Networking Reception sponsored by [Q CELLS USA Corp. (Q CELLS USA), the attendees got a chance to learn about the changing financial markets surrounding renewable energy and make new connections in preparation for 2022's expected heavy growth.
Venkatesh Inti, a Senior Director of Development at Q CELLS USA, had the chance to speak on a panel discussing the outlook of M&A transactions in 2022. The panel discussed how dynamic the renewable energy market is and some of the risks factors those developers are considering.
Here are some big takeaways from some of the other panels:
1. Modules coming from US manufacturing facilities is a clear advantage.
- a. US Customs seizure of panels is partly causing the supply chain bottleneck
2. Energy storage has arrived and can function as a standalone solution
- a. In the past, standalone energy storage wasn't seen as financially viable on its own.
- b. Storage and solar hybrid projects were the norm for storage to qualify for ITC.
- c. Now, developers are taking on energy storage development without ITC
3. Energy storage offers good return on investment
- a. It was previously viewed as too risky, now a revenue mix is seen as a strength.
- b. Returns are achieved within a very short period since a battery has a much shorter useful life compared to a typical utility-scale solar project.
4. Using renewable portfolios to capture volatility
- a. Developers are monetizing their assets by entering into financial energy contracts as well as dispatching their energy storage.
Vitaly Lee, talking during his panel Looking Beyond the Conventional PPA, discussed solar module supply chain issues, "Q CELLS USA has been insulated from a lot of those supply chain constraints because of our access to our affiliate Q CELLS America Inc. module supplier. We're looking to leverage that supply and partner with developers who are running into delays and see if we can help them move their projects forward."
