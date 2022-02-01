Engage Technologies Group, Inc. offers a breakthrough in mobile intelligence storytelling to further equip healthcare providers with a solution they have always wanted for their patients; a just-in-time, friction free, anxiety relieving, journey describing ‘yellow brick road’ to seamlessly follow. We can finally help physicians, surgeons and their clinical teams streamline and measure every step across the patient care continuum, without portals, apps, emails, passwords or logins. Visit engagetg (PRNewsfoto/Engage Technologies Group, Inc.)