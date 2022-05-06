Gain Ideas and Inspiration from Top Canadian Diplomat, Irish Sustainability Expert, State Innovation Leader, Life Sciences Equity Groundbreaker, and More at the Inaugural "Innovation kNowledge eXchange of 2022" Forum, June 6-7
RUTHERFORD, N.J., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- International and local innovation leaders from Canada, Ireland, and New Jersey will headline Day 1 of the Innovation kNowledge eXchange of 2022 (INX22) – a new forum focused on developing sustainable solutions to some of the world's top challenges.
INX22 speakers confirmed to-date include one of Canada's top U.S. diplomats; a leading sustainability expert for Belfast, Northern Ireland; and innovation leaders based in the U.S. and New Jersey. The event is coming to the American Dream in East Rutherford and the United Nations in Manhattan on June 6 and 7.
Organized by Felician University's Lenke Family Center for Innovation, its Center for Academic Technology, and its Buildings & Grounds Department, plus the Royal Academy of Science International Trust, INX22 will bring together global and local business trailblazers; corporate social responsibility decision-makers; philanthropy professionals; and U.S. and international university staff, faculty and students.
Speakers at INX22 confirmed thus far include:
- Khawar Nasim, acting consul general of Canada to the United States, in New York, who will speak about innovation in sustainability in the Canadian government sector. Nasim is a career diplomat who joined the Canadian Department of External Affairs in 1993. His career has included postings in Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Minneapolis.
- Clare Guinness, innovation district director for Innovation City Belfast (Belfast, Northern Ireland), will share how her city is leveraging its strengths in Fin Tech, Green Tech, and Health Tech innovation to attract high-quality investment and provide an environment where the latest research from regional universities can be rapidly translated into world-class businesses. Innovation City Belfast is a partnership combining six of the city's anchor institutions, harnessing significant knowledge, resources and influence to create a world-class hub for research and innovation in Belfast.
- Kai Feder, chief of staff at the New Jersey State Office of Innovation, will address the Office's work to equip private entrepreneurs with the innovative skills needed to solve public problems; the Office's pandemic response work; and its efforts to make it easier to start, operate, and grow a business. Feder oversees the Office of Innovation's day-to-day operations, advises the chief innovation officer on strategic direction, leads projects and policy initiatives, and manages intergovernmental and external affairs.
- Kemi Olugemo, MD, director of communications for Women of Color in Pharma (WOCIP) – a non-profit addressing equity in the life sciences industry and serving as a catalyst to address global inequities in health, economic wealth, and education within communities of color – will discuss WOCIP's multi-pronged initiatives to address COVID-19 competency and confidence. She will also present about related health disparities in communities of color.
- Lawrence Lenke, MD, and his wife, Beth Lenke, will introduce INX22 and discuss the importance of innovation in healthcare and throughout the intellectual spectrum. As benefactors of the Lenke Family Center of Innovation, Dr. Lenke is an internationally recognized expert in complex pediatric and adult spinal deformity surgery. He is Surgeon-in-Chief of the Och Spine Hospital at NewYork-Presbyterian.
INX22 will also feature several panel discussions, including one focusing on food sustainability at restaurants and within the food supply. Panelists include Chef Antonio and Brenda De Ieso, owners of Italian farm-to-table restaurant Fiorentini – the first business in Rutherford, N.J., to be identified on the State of N.J.'s Sustainable Business Registry. The panel also features Stacey Antine, MS, RDN, founder of Ridgewood, N.J.-based HealthBarn USA, a national leader in healthy lifestyle education for children and families; and Ron Mirante, founder of Bone In, LLC, headquartered in Hillsborough, N.J. Bone In is a food delivery service focused on small, local farmers using the most sustainable and regenerative farming practices, and currently serves 15 N.J. counties, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Staten Island.
An additional panel will showcase student leaders, presenting ideas and successes utilizing innovative technologies and products.
"These outstanding speakers will set the tone for what promises to be an inspiring two-day INX22 event," said Joseph A. Lizza, executive director, Lenke Family Center for Innovation. "As recognized leaders in their respective fields, these local and international innovation experts are ready to share their knowledge, experience, and insight with us. We are confident their messages will resonate with attendees and add weight to the important discussions we will have at the inaugural INX22 forum."
Inspiring Global Sustainable Solutions
On Day 1, at the American Dream complex, attendees will hear from and network with these and other business leaders who will share their journeys, enlighten participants, and show how they blaze new sustainability directions within their organizations.
The United Nations in New York City will host the student case study competition on Day 2, broadcast to a worldwide audience on UN WebTV. Student teams selected from an international pool of applicants will compete for a $10,000 team prize by developing and presenting a proposed solution supporting the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goal 3, focused on "Good Health and Well-Being," which is one of its 17 Sustainable Development Goals established in 2015.
Colleges that are competing include two teams each from New Jersey's Felician University and Italy's John Cabot University, and one team each from Italy's University of Pisa and New York's St. Thomas Aquinas College.
Sponsorship Opportunities and Tickets Available
INX22 is pursing sponsor partnerships with businesses and other organizations focused on the support of sustainable development, corporate social responsibility, entrepreneurship and more. A variety of sponsorship packages are available, providing organizations with high visibility and a range of benefits, including marketing/branding opportunities prior to and during the event, award underwriting, hosting meals and breaks at the forum, and student pitch competition judging positions at the United Nations. Please visit at http://www.felician.edu/inx2022 for sponsorship opportunities.
Tickets are on sale now for Day 1 of INX22, also at http://www.felician.edu/inx2022. The $100 ticket price includes admission to the full day of events, all keynote presentations/panel discussions; networking opportunities; and breakfast, lunch, and breaks. Day 2 will be by invitation only and will include the student teams.
For more information on sponsorship packages and to purchase tickets, contact INX2022@felician.edu or visit http://www.felician.edu/inx2022.
