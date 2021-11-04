DAVIS, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engage3, which helps retailers and brands profitably grow revenue and drive store trips by tracking and optimizing their Price Image, today announced the promotion of Helena Cisneros into the new executive role of Senior Vice President of Data Operations & Mentorship.
Cisneros has 30 years of retail experience in data acquisition, operations, and customer success across Target, Comparative Prices International, and Engage3. She is widely regarded as an expert in competitive pricing operations, retail management, store services, signage, instilling a mindset of operational excellence, and team development.
Engage3 in on track to more than double its customer count in 2021 alone as retailers and brands turn to the company for strategic pricing solutions that help them sustainably navigate a period of disruptive shifts in consumer habits, extreme inflation, and unprecedented supply chain challenges. New features, capabilities, data, and science continue to be integrated into the Price Image Management Suite to better address the following business challenges:
- Enhancements to the Comp Shop Optimization analytics models that incorporate additional data elements to maximize the visibility, budget, and impact of your pricing program
- Analytics to prioritize pricing & merchandising teams' weekly workflows
- Capabilities to better capture and equivalize pricing data for fresh, variable weight items
- New pricing solutions for fuel retailers
"Our customers, our team, and our Board have always been impressed by Helena's experience, passion, and dedication," said Edris Bemanian, Engage3 CEO. "In addition to doubling our customer count this year, we expect to double the size of our team over the next 18 months. We are fortunate to have Helena's leadership and experience as we invest in, support, and develop our teammates as we charge ahead and continue our aggressive grow."
"It has been my honor to be a part of the growth at Engage3 since the company's acquisition of Comparative Prices International," said Cisneros. "I am excited to take on this new role to support our customer growth, the expansion of our data acquisition programs and capabilities, and—most importantly—the investment in and development of our team."
About Engage3
Engage3 was founded by the creators of KhiMetrics (acquired by SAP), who are credited with inventing the retail price optimization space. Engage3's leadership team is composed of former KhiMetrics, SAP, Revionics, dunnhumby, KSS Retail, IBM/DemandTec and Nielsen executives.
Engage3's Competitive Intelligence Management (CIM) is an AI-assisted, attribute-based, and data science-driven solution that provides accurate, granular competitive data (30 billion product pricing records collected annually in the U.S. and Canada) and like-item-linking visibility. CIM helps retailers reverse-engineer their competitors' pricing and assortment strategies across channels, markets, and items. Price Image Management (PIM) is a next generation pricing solution that defines the impact of strategic pricing alternatives and unlocks pricing recommendations based on a retailer's objectives for Price Image, sales, and profitability. Engage3's Price Image management solutions help retailers understand and manage their Price Image and align it with their sales and profitability objectives using predictive modeling.
More information is available at http://www.engage3.com.
Media Contact
Julian Green, Engage3, 916-837-6767, JGreen@engage3.com
SOURCE Engage3