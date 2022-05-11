Engel & Völkers Florida hosts 11th annual 'Engel & Völkers Florida Leadership Summit' in Naples at Innovation Hotel and Arthrex One Conference Center
NAPLES, Fla., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Engel & Völkers Florida today announced the highly anticipated return of its annual Engel & Völkers Florida Leadership Summit. The 11th iteration of the event was held April 28-29 at Innovation Hotel and Arthrex One Conference Center in Naples, Florida. 100 attendees, comprising franchisees, brokerage staff, corporate executives and preferred vendors gathered together for the conference. The event, also known as EVFLS, offers guests one and a half days of insightful general sessions, educational presentations, captivating panel discussions and engaging activities designed to foster collaboration, best practice sharing and networking.
"EVFLS has evolved with the growth of our network in Florida," said Timo Khammash, Managing Partner of Engel & Völkers Florida.
EVFLS began on Thursday, April 28 with a Welcome Reception at Innovation Hotel, sponsored by Cool Concoction, an aromatherapy brand based in Delray Beach. A private rehearsal dinner was held later that evening for panelists and moderators ahead of their sessions the following day.
Recently appointed CEO, Peter Giese kicked off the main event on Friday morning with a year-in-review presentation that highlighted the substantial growth the company achieved in Florida in 2021; followed by a clear vision for the future. The event's title sponsor, International Title Partners presented joint venture opportunities to the audience; which is part of Giese's strategy to help franchisees grow their businesses through ancillary services. Representatives from Engel & Völkers Americas included Stuart Siegel, Executive Vice President; Jacob Stepan, Executive Vice President, Expansion; Sharon Delaney, Senior Vice President Performance and Denise Williams, Vice President, Performance, who discussed the state of the brand in the Western Hemisphere.
"It was an honor to recognize the outstanding performance of our top franchise members that drove our business to double in size in 2021," said Peter Giese, CEO of Engel & Völkers Florida. "This year's two-day event allowed our network to gain new ideas and hear inspiring stories of how their colleagues are securing the top listings and hiring talented advisors in the markets we serve to continue to be the fastest-growing boutique niche brokerage in the State of Florida."
A 'lunch and learn' was sponsored by Pacaso, a company modernizing the second home co-ownership process. The afternoon comprised four panel sessions; the first two of which were moderated by Giese, who talked about talent attraction, development and retention processes with our shops which recruited the most realtors in 2021. In a separate session, methods to secure listings in a low inventory market were discussed. Junior Vice President, Linzee Werkmeister highlighted recent record-breaking sales with the advisors who represented them. Managing Partner, Timo Khammash concluded this portion of the event with a panel discussion including John King and Larry Mohr of Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central, the most recent recipients of the Engel & Völkers Americas Cup. The last activity of the day was the ever-popular 'Steal My Idea' session, where attendees had the opportunity to share best practices with their colleagues to foster innovation and develop their businesses.
Once business concluded, a cocktail hour sponsored by MM Insurance, an agency of HH Insurance Group, based in St. Petersburg was held ahead of the awards gala.
- Highest GCI First Place: Engel & Völkers 30A Beaches
- Highest GCI Second Place: Engel & Völkers Jacksonville
- Highest GCI Third Place: Engel & Völkers Wellington
- Highest GCI Fourth Place: Engel & Völkers Olde Naples
- Highest GCI Fifth Place: Engel & Völkers Delray Beach
- Most Transactions First Place: Engel & Völkers Jacksonville
- Most Transactions Second Place: Engel & Völkers 30A Beaches
- Most Transactions Third Place: Engel & Völkers Olde Naples
- Most Transactions Fourth Place: Engel & Völkers Delray Beach
- Most Transactions Fifth Place: Engel & Völkers Wellington
- Rookie of the Year: Engel & Völkers Gainesville
- Most Growth: Engel & Völkers St. Augustine
- Talent Attraction: Engel & Völkers Jacksonville
- Luxury Leader: Engel & Völkers 30A Beaches
- Special Olympics Champion: Engel & Völkers Jacksonville
- Engel & Völkers Florida Icon Award: Engel & Völkers Jacksonville
EVFLS was sponsored by a total of 13 companies, including the three previously mentioned. Additional sponsors included Dotloop, Currencies Direct, Platinum Luxury Auctions, Oakley Signs & Graphics, The Flawless Bar, Gold Coast Schools and The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing.
EVFLS has always been a free event for members of the Engel & Völkers network to attend; however, in lieu of a ticket fee, guests were encouraged to make a charitable donation to the brand's philanthropic partner, Special Olympics. Ahead of their 50th anniversary, Special Olympics Florida made an appearance at the conference. Proceeds from the event amounted to $1,125, of which every dollar was matched by Engel & Völkers Florida, for a grand total of $2,250.
