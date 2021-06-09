ARLINGTON, Mass., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rivergate Marketing, strategic marketing and communications partner to business-to-business companies in engineering and technology, today announced the company has expanded its staff with the hire of Controls Engineer Connie Sadro as Digital Marketing Specialist.
Working under Rivergate Marketing's Founder Georgia Whalen, Sadro's background in controls engineering complements the staff's diverse skillset. "We are thrilled to add Connie to the Rivergate Marketing team," said Georgia Whalen. "Her excellent communication skills and controls engineering expertise in programing and integrating industrial hardware and software technologies will have an immediate impact on our ability to create high-value technical content for our clients, most of whom work in the industrial automation sector."
Sadro brings more than five years of experience in control systems automation to her position at Rivergate Marketing. Sadro previously held both controls engineer and lead engineer positions at Patti Engineering in Auburn Hills, Michigan, where she achieved the Engineering Leader Under 40 recognition in 2019 from Plant Engineering Magazine. Sadro earned her Bachelor of Arts magna cum laude in mathematics and physics from Oakland University, where she also completed courses in robotics technology and PLC programming.
Sadro's former employer, Patti Engineering, has been a Rivergate Marketing client for more than a decade. "Rivergate Marketing's team is a valuable extension of our team and we have successfully relied on their expertise to tell our story and build our brand for the past eleven years. Connie excelled as a controls engineer for Patti Engineering and we look forward to seeing her excel in her new role with our partner, Rivergate Marketing," said Sam Hoff, Patti Engineering CEO.
"Having a second engineer on staff will help us efficiently service our existing clients and attract new clients because of our unique understanding of the manufacturing automation systems integration industry," said Senior Account Manager Meghan Pavasaris. "Thanks to her background as a controls engineer, Connie has a deep understanding of our clients' industry and she will be a great asset for our team."
Along with Whalen and Pavasaris, Sadro joins Digital Marketing Manager Christine McQuilkin, also a degreed engineer, and Digital Marketing Specialist Lauren Maranda, an experienced graphic designer.
