CHICAGO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"We are pleased to report another strong quarter of continued growth and solid credit," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "The quarter played out as we expected with improving macroeconomic conditions driving increased consumer spending, particularly at small businesses. As a result, we saw strong demand that we were able to capture with our highly flexible and scalable online-only model. While uncertainty does remain as the economy continues to recover, we expect the demand tailwinds we are seeing combined with strong credit performance to drive an acceleration in growth in the second half of 2021."

Second Quarter 2021 Summary

  • Total revenue of $265 million in the second quarter of 2021 increased 4.6% from $253 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Net revenue margin of 98% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 52% in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Net income from continuing operations of $80 million, or $2.10 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $48 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Second quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $135 million, a non-GAAP measure, compared to $94 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Adjusted earnings of $86 million, or $2.26 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted earnings of $51 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.

"Our second quarter results were driven by accelerating originations growth and credit metrics that were among the best in our company's history," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "The ability of our talented team to successfully navigate a challenging operating environment and to smoothly integrate OnDeck over the past year has us well positioned to deliver meaningful top and bottom-line growth as we leverage our highly scalable online-only business model, broad and diversified product offerings, powerful machine-learning-powered credit risk management capabilities and our solid balance sheet."

Outlook

Enova is monitoring and adapting quickly to changes in the current environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the ongoing uncertainties related to virus resurgences, changes in governmental restrictions, potential economic stimulus, employment stabilization, and business re-openings, the Company is not providing guidance for the third quarter or full year 2021.

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call

Enova will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 4 p.m. Central Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time today, July 29th. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Enova International Investor Relations website at http://ir.enova.com, along with the company's earnings press release and supplemental financial information. The U.S. dial-in for the call is 1-855-560-2575 (1-412-542-4161 for non-U.S. callers). Please ask to join the Enova International call. A replay of the conference call will be available until August 5, 2021, at 10:59 p.m. Central Time / 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, while an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Enova International Investor Relations website for 90 days. The U.S. dial-in for the conference call replay is 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088). The replay access code is 10157957.

About Enova 

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial technology company providing online financial services through its artificial intelligence and machine learning powered lending platform. Enova serves the needs of non-prime consumers and small businesses, who are frequently underserved by traditional banks. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers with over $40 billion in loans and financing with market leading products that provide a path for them to improve their financial health. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova. These forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and reflect the views and assumptions of Enova's senior management with respect to the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. The actual results of Enova could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties applicable to Enova's business, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties indicated in Enova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Forms 8-K. These risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of Enova to control, and, in many cases, Enova cannot predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "believes," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "anticipates" and similar expressions or variations as they relate to Enova or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Enova cautions you not to put undue reliance on these statements. Enova disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables

The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these expense items.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes and stock-based compensation. In addition, management believes that the adjustments for transaction-related costs, equity method investment income and other nonoperating expenses shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare our financial results during the periods shown without the effect of the income or expense items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA Measures are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

 

 

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 











June 30,





December 31,







2021





2020





2020



Assets

























Cash and cash equivalents



$

394,353





$

321,472





$

297,273



Restricted cash





52,806







43,547







71,927



Loans and finance receivables at fair value





1,408,703







799,662







1,241,506



Income taxes receivable





337







10,510









Other receivables and prepaid expenses





48,476







28,541







40,301



Property and equipment, net





80,430







60,030







79,417



Operating lease right-of-use assets





37,752







20,302







40,123



Goodwill





279,275







267,868







267,974



Intangible assets, net





39,472







1,650







26,008



Other assets





53,185







25,391







43,546



Total assets



$

2,394,789





$

1,578,973





$

2,108,075



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























Accounts payable and accrued expenses



$

140,571





$

87,691





$

124,071



Operating lease liabilities





64,233







35,605







67,956



Income taxes currently payable

















2,624



Deferred tax liabilities, net





66,740







72,869







48,129



Long-term debt





1,028,488







906,588







946,461



Total liabilities





1,300,032







1,102,753







1,189,241



Commitments and contingencies

























Stockholders' equity:

























Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized,

43,185,473, 36,179,966 and 41,936,784 shares issued and

36,872,424, 30,101,689 and 35,762,926 outstanding as of

June 30, 2021 and 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively



















Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized,

no shares issued and outstanding



















Additional paid in capital





211,548







71,100







187,981



Retained earnings





1,005,563







525,108







849,466



Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(6,011)







(8,599)







(6,898)



Treasury stock, at cost (6,313,049, 6,078,277 and 6,173,858 shares as

of June 30, 2021 and 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively)





(117,439)







(111,389)







(113,201)



Total Enova International, Inc. stockholders' equity





1,093,661







476,220







917,348



Noncontrolling interest





1,096













1,486



Total stockholders' equity





1,094,757







476,220







918,834



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

2,394,789





$

1,578,973





$

2,108,075



 

 

 

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 







Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







June 30,





June 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020



Revenue



$

264,720





$

253,061





$

524,164





$

615,313



Change in Fair Value





(5,587)







(120,672)







(26,665)







(356,391)



Net Revenue





259,133







132,389







497,499







258,922



Expenses

































Marketing





55,254







2,988







83,822







37,546



Operations and technology





35,035







16,504







70,662







47,770



General and administrative





38,675







22,336







82,764







50,287



Depreciation and amortization





7,460







4,004







14,087







7,674



Total Expenses





136,424







45,832







251,335







143,277



Income from Operations





122,709







86,557







246,164







115,645



Interest expense, net





(19,416)







(20,372)







(39,330)







(40,753)



Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain





(240)







(18)







(274)







23



Equity method investment income





1,471













2,029









Other nonoperating expenses





(750)













(1,128)









Income before Income Taxes





103,774







66,167







207,461







74,915



Provision for income taxes





23,224







18,141







50,940







21,141



Net income from continuing operations before noncontrolling

interest





80,550







48,026







156,521







53,774



Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest





373













424









Net income from continuing operations





80,177







48,026







156,097







53,774



Net loss from discontinued operations























(288)



Net income attributable to Enova International, Inc.



$

80,177





$

48,026





$

156,097





$

53,486



Earnings (Loss) Per Share attributable to Enova International,

Inc.:

































Earnings (loss) per common share – basic:

































Continuing operations



$

2.18





$

1.59





$

4.28





$

1.72



Discontinued operations























(0.01)



Earnings (loss) per common share – basic



$

2.18





$

1.59





$

4.28





$

1.71



Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted:

































Continuing operations



$

2.10





$

1.58





$

4.13





$

1.70



Discontinued operations























(0.01)



Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted



$

2.10





$

1.58





$

4.13





$

1.69



Weighted average common shares outstanding:

































Basic





36,801







30,203







36,457







31,270



Diluted





38,142







30,352







37,816







31,592



 

 

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 







Six Months Ended June 30,







2021





2020



Cash flows provided by operating activities

















Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations



$

219,930





$

483,734



Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations











(288)



Total cash flows provided by operating activities





219,930







483,446



Cash flows used in investing activities

















Loans and finance receivables





(184,206)







(41,092)



Acquisitions





(28,358)







(3,597)



Purchases of property and equipment





(14,402)







(12,716)



Other investing activities





25







57



Total cash flows used in investing activities





(226,941)







(57,348)



Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities





84,594







(141,892)



Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





376







(151)



Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





77,959







284,055



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year





369,200







80,964



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period



$

447,159





$

365,019



 

 

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA

(dollars in thousands)

The following table shows loans and finance receivables and related loan loss activity, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances, for continuing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.



Three Months Ended June 30,



2021





2020





Change



Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:

























Company owned



$

1,366,880





$

767,604





$

599,276



Guaranteed by the Company(a)





8,284







5,195







3,089



Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)



$

1,375,164





$

772,799





$

602,365



Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:

























Company owned



$

1,408,703





$

799,662





$

609,041



Guaranteed by the Company(a)





10,824







6,614







4,210



Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b)



$

1,419,527





$

806,276





$

613,251



Fair value as a % of principal(c)





103.2

%





104.3

%





(1.1)

%

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal

and accrued fees/interest outstanding:

























Company owned



$

1,416,533





$

816,905





$

599,628



Guaranteed by the Company(a)





9,655







6,054







3,601



Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b)



$

1,426,188





$

822,959





$

603,229



Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including

principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:

























Company owned(d)



$

1,320,082





$

972,181





$

347,901



Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)





7,585







7,553







32



Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d)



$

1,327,667





$

979,734





$

347,933





























Revenue



$

260,073





$

251,702





$

8,371



Change in fair value





(4,630)







(120,672)







116,042



Net revenue





255,443







131,030







124,413



Net revenue margin





98.2

%





52.1

%





46.1

%

Change in fair value as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)





0.3

%





12.3

%





(12.0)

%



























Delinquencies:

























>30 days delinquent



$

81,883





$

36,797





$

45,086



>30 days delinquent as a % of loan and finance receivable balance(c)





5.7

%





4.5

%





1.2

%



























Charge-offs:

























Charge-offs (net of recoveries)



$

32,152





$

155,975





$

(123,823)



Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)





2.4

%





15.9

%





(13.5)

%

                         

(a)

Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets.

(b)

Non-GAAP measure.

(c)

Determined using period-end balances.

(d)

The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

 

 

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 







Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended



 Adjusted Earnings Measures



June 30,





June 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020



Net income from continuing operations



$

80,177





$

48,026





$

156,097





$

53,774



Adjustments:

































Transaction-related costs(a)





12













1,424









Other nonoperating expenses(b)





750













1,128









Intangible asset amortization





1,684







268







2,835







535



Stock-based compensation expense





5,250







3,660







11,054







7,120



Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)





237







18







271







(23)



Cumulative tax effect of adjustments





(2,053)







(929)







(4,262)







(1,797)





































Adjusted earnings



$

86,057





$

51,043





$

168,547





$

59,609





































Diluted earnings per share



$

2.10





$

1.58





$

4.13





$

1.70





































Adjusted earnings per share



$

2.26





$

1.68





$

4.46





$

1.89



 





Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended



 Adjusted EBITDA Measures



June 30,





June 30,







2021





2020





2021





2020



Net income from continuing operations



$

80,177





$

48,026





$

156,097





$

53,774



Depreciation and amortization expenses





7,457







4,004







14,078







7,674



Interest expense, net





19,292







20,372







39,047







40,753



Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)





237







18







271







(23)



Provision for income taxes





23,224







18,141







50,940







21,141



Stock-based compensation expense





5,250







3,660







11,054







7,120



Adjustments:

































Transaction-related costs(a)





12













1,424









Other nonoperating expenses(b)





750













1,128









Equity method investment income





(1,471)













(2,029)











































Adjusted EBITDA



$

134,928





$

94,221





$

272,010





$

130,439





































Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:

































Total Revenue



$

264,720





$

253,061





$

524,164





$

615,313



Adjusted EBITDA





134,928







94,221







272,010







130,439



Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue





51.0

%





37.2

%





51.9

%





21.2

%

 

(a)

In the first quarter of 2021, the Company incurred expenses totaling $1.4 million ($1.1 million net of tax) related to acquisitions and a divestiture of a subsidiary.

(b)

In the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded other nonoperating expenses of $0.4 million ($0.3 million net of tax) related to the repurchase of securitization notes. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded other nonoperating expenses of $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of tax) related to an incomplete transaction.

 

