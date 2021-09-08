Enova International Logo (PRNewsFoto/Enova International, Inc.)

 By Enova International, Inc.

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, today announced that Joe DeCosmo, Chief Analytics and Technology Officer, will virtually participate in a panel titled "How AI is Rewiring Risk Analytics" at the JMP Securities Fintech Forum: Artificial Intelligence on Friday, September 10th, at 12:15 pm Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast and archive of the panel will be available on the company's website at http://ir.enova.com.

About Enova

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial technology company providing online financial services through its artificial intelligence and machine learning powered lending platform. Enova serves the needs of non-prime consumers and small businesses, who are frequently underserved by traditional banks. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers with over $40 billion in loans and financing with market leading products that provide a path for them to improve their financial health. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

