LONG BEACH, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enshored, after 17 successive quarters of growth and a 3-year growth rate of 733%, has named Amy Toney to Client Services Manager. Amy, based in California, will be supporting some of the world's most innovative disruptors to scale with speed and security.
"Amy is a wonderful asset to our team," noted Ian Jackson, CEO, "Her experience with Stitch Fix is invaluable to us. She has led and developed powerful approaches to developing and managing remote teams; she's worked inside disruptive and successful clients similar to ours. Importantly, she has a growth mindset. It is hard to find that range of skills in one person."
Amy is a veteran of Stitch Fix Inc., where she developed global talent while boosting growth and revenue. She brings 15 years in Education and Not For Profit verticals building positive, productive, and trusting partnerships and teams.
Amy has a Master's Degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Washington. She has also served as a guest lecturer at the University of Washington, providing academic and cultural preparation tips for graduate-level international students. She is a certified professional life coach.
Amy lives in California, where Enshored is currently expanding its HQ while opening further offices in its Philippines base. "Working with Enshored offers me the opportunity to continue working with leading digital disruptors. I am delighted to be joining such an inspiring team here and in Manila."
About Enshored
Enshored solves the challenges of fast-growing, disruptive startups by delivering tailored outsourcing solutions designed for early-stage start-ups.
We design, resource, and drive, Customer Care, Back Office, Sales and Marketing, and Content Moderation Enshored guides start-ups expertly from reactive service development to planned business expansion.
Founded in 2014 by Ian Jackson and Jeff Bauer, Enshored operates from three locations in the Philippines and is Headquartered in Long Beach, CA. The company has over 1000 employees and works with some of the world's leading technology companies.
To learn more about how we can help you to scale, visit https://www.enshored.com/
